Masing: Ferry operators statewide instructed to strictly enforce SOP for boarding, unboarding

KUCHING (Jan 2): Ferry operators all over Sarawak have been instructed to strictly enforce the standard operating procedures (SOP) for boarding and unboarding ferries, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said that the two most important SOP to be enforced with immediate effect are that passengers, except for drivers, must exit their vehicles when boarding and unboarding ferries, and drivers must observe and comply with instructions from the guards at ferry ramps.

“Out of this accident, a few things we need to do – we may have to strictly enforce existing SOP. One, before boarding and unboarding the ferry, passengers must exit their vehicles, except for the drivers.

“Two, if the guard say cannot go into the ferry, then don’t go into the ferry, he will close the boom gate. If the guard can go in, then we can go into the ferry.

“This is our problem. Sometimes we are in a hurry and tend to rush,” he said.

Masing was speaking to reporters at the Triso ferry point – the site of the tragic incident which drowned and killed nine relatives on New Year’s day after the pickup truck they were in fell off the ferry ramp into the Batang Lupar river.

The third precautionary measure to be implemented immediately would be to install guard railings at the sides of all ferry ramps in the state, said Masing.

“I have instructed Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi to talk with the Public Works Department (JKR) to install sturdy guard railings at both sides of the ferry ramps, at points all over Sarawak.

“This is so that whatever nothing can fall over the ramps. We are going to do it with immediate effect,” he said.

Apart from Julaihi, accompanying Masing were Saribas assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam and Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Ghapor.