Mother of Triso jetty victim recounts heartbreaking moment before tragedy struck

KUCHING (Jan 2): “Mummy, wear pretty clothes, we are going to Kuching” — was the last request of one of the Triso ferry tragedy’s victims to her mother, Munah Agon before leaving for Kuching.

Munah was the mother to both Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, and Lorna Ting, 33 — two of the nine victims who died in the incident, including a four-month-old baby, after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Batang Lupar river yesterday.

She said that they even got up as early as 4.30am to prepare for the journey to Kuching, and this was when her daughter Lorna said this.

“We woke up at 4.30am and while getting ready, she said, ‘Mummy, wear pretty clothes, we are going to Kuching’.

“I wore a blouse and pants, but she said that it wasn’t beautiful and asked me to change into a better set. I changed into a different set of clothes, and I did not know this was her last request,” she said tearfully.

She added that she also saw her other daughter Siti informing her husband who was at home, that she was going to Kuching and to make himself a drink as she wouldn’t be home.

Prior to the tragedy, Munah was sitting in the second vehicle with her son and other family members. Two of her grandchildren were on that ill-fated vehicle, but her son was feeling anxious and got them both to move to the other vehicle.

“Luckily they shifted and sat with us, or else they’d have perished as well.

She explained that in the beginning, they wanted to drive via the Pan Borneo Highway but one of the victims insisted on taking the coastal road and using the ferry as it was a shorter distance.

Her son did not want to use the coastal road but gave in in the end.

“We arrived earlier than them but as I needed to use the toilet, we stopped, and whilst looking for coins to pay for the entry fee to the toilet, I heard the sound of a speeding vehicle and a loud crash. The first thing that came out of my mouth was ‘Mati anak saya’ (my children are dead),” as she witnessed her children and grandchildren sinking into the river with the pickup.

She was very thankful to the members of the public who helped and tried to save them. However, all of them perished in the incident.

During the tragedy, aside from Siti and Lorna, the deceased are Nor Shuhada Mohamad (16), Khairunnisa Muhamad (14), Muhd Mustaqim Mohd Hamdan (5), Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamdan (7), Mohd Ahmad Mohd Hamdan (4 months), Wallace Phang (7) and Alvin Phang (12).