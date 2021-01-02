New cluster detected in Tambunan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded a new cluster in Tambunan today, which originated from harvesting and Christmas activities.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the cluster, dubbed as the Batu 8 Cluster, recorded four new cases today.

The state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson disclosed that the cluster had since registered a total of 52 cases.

“The cluster had also recorded five cases outside Tambunan, namely three in Ranau and two in Kota Belud,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sabah exceeded its number of new cases today.

Masidi said that Sabah recorded 281 recoveries and 259 new cases today.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases today with 51 cases followed by Lahad Datu (31) and Penampang (31).

“Sipitang was changed from an orange zone to a red zone while Beaufort was changed from a yellow zone to an orange zone,” he said.

Masidi added that Sabah had recorded one Covid-19 fatality in Sandakan today.