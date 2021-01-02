New floating market to be attraction for visitors in Tellian, says Yussibnosh

MUKAH (Jan 2): The newly opened Tellian Floating Market will be one of the attraction products for visitors here, said Tellian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo.

He said that the market would be used as a centre for agricultural products, jungle products and local fisheries.

“The Tellian Floating Market will be used as a center for various activities, especially involving the local economy,” he said during the launching ceremony of Tellian Floating Market at Kampung Tellian here today.

According to him, the area was also suitable as a centre because of its strategic location in the middle of other villages in the Tellian area.

Other villages can also be connected via the Tellian River as well as roads.

This could facilitate all business activities that will be implemented in the area either for traders or buyers later, he said.

Yussibnosh added that the planning of the floating market will probably be continued as it could be expanded and created in other areas in the Tellian constituency such as Kampung Petanak, Kampung Judan and Kampung Penat.

“Although this is not an easy thing, but something must be done to be a catalyst for economic growth not only Mukah in particular, but Sarawak as a whole especially during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery phase,” he explained.

Tellian Floating Market is one of the initiatives under the Mukah Xtra programme of ‘XtraPelancongan’.

Other initiatives include ‘XtraBudaya’, ‘XtraKreatif’, ‘XtraBelia’, ‘XtraEkonomi’, ‘XtraTempatan’ and ‘XtraKeselamatan’.

Also present was Acting Mukah District Officer Peleadzman Ahip.