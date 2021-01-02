New ‘Mador Cluster’ emerges in Sarawak, involving Meradong and Sibu District

KUCHING (Jan 2): The Sarawak Health Department today identified a new Covid-19 cluster involving the Meradong and Sibu District in the state.

Dubbed the ‘Mador Cluster’, the index case for the cluster was detected on Dec 30 during case screening of individuals who returned from Peninsular Malaysia.

Currently, there are a total of eight positive cases detected from this cluster, including the index case.

“A total of 322 individuals were screened, where eight cases (including four detected today) were found positive; 201 individuals negative and remaining 113 awaiting results.

“This makes the positive case rate for this cluster 2.49 percent,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

As at 12pm today, all eight cases are still receiving treatment at isolation wards and are now in stable condition.

No deaths have been recorded so far from this cluster.