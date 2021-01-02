PH Sarawak comes to agreement on seat allocations for 12th state election

KUCHING (Jan 2): The three parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak have come to an agreement on seat allocations for the 12th state election, with PKR contesting in 47 seats, DAP in 26 seats and Amanah in 9 seats.

The seats for PKR are Opar, Tanjung Datu, Pantai Damai, Tupong, Satok, Batu Lintang, Asajaya, Serembu, Tarat, Tebedu, Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Lingga, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Saribas, Layar, Bukit Saban, Kalaka, Krian, Daro, Pakan, Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Nangka, Dalat, Tellian, Balingian, Tamin, Kakus, Katibas, Belaga, Murum, Jepak, Bekenu, Lambir, Marudi, Telang Usan, Mulu, Bukit Kota, Batu Danau, Ba’ Kelalan, and Bukit Sari.

The 26 DAP seats are Tasik Biru, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Stakan, Mambong, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Simanggang, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Pelagus, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Tanjong Batu, Kemena, Samalaju, Piasau, Pujut, and Senadin.

The seats for Amanah are Demak Laut, Samariang, Muara Tuang, Gedong, Sebuyau, Kabong, Kuala Rajang, Semop, and Jemoreng.

In a joint press conference between the three parties Saturday, PH Sarawak leader and DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said that this was the first time that PH Sarawak has come to an agreement on seat allocations this early.

“It is a good start for the new year. It is the first time we can come to this agreement way before the dissolution of State Legislative Assembly (DUN). There will not be any three-corner fights.

“The objective is for us to have close cooperation and increase the chances of winning,” he told reporters.

On whether PH Sarawak will cooperate with other opposition parties, Chong said they would cooperate with “credible and genuine opposition” to increase the chances of changing government.

“The criteria is “credible and genuine” opposition,” he said without commenting further.

The three parties signed an agreement, represented by Chong, PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng and Amanah Sarawak chairman Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili.

Sng thanked the PH Sarawak partners for being very accommodating in their discussions on seat allocations.

“I am glad we are able to reach a consensus. It is the way forward for PH, a new start. I look forward to working with them.

“It is an improvement from the past and hopefully will yield better results,” he said.

Abang Abdul Halil also expressed his satisfaction, despite having to sacrifice a few seats, believing that the new team can do better.

Also present were other PH Sarawak members and leaders.