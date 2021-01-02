Triso jetty tragedy: Sarawak Islamic Council to bear all management costs of victims’ bodies

KUCHING (Jan 2): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS), through its agencies, will bear all costs associated with the management of the bodies of the Triso ferry jetty ramp tragedy victims.

“This is out of concern for the families of the tragedy victims and to ease their burden,” it said in a statement today.

MIS expressed its sadness and sympathy on the tragedy that had befallen the victims at the Triso Sebuyau ferry ramp.

It also expressed its condolences to the victim’s families.

“The cooperation of all parties who help to manage related matters is greatly appreciated,” it said.

The tragedy claimed the lives of nine on New Year’s Day, when the pickup truck they were travelling in fell off the Triso Ferry ramp into the Batang Lupar River.

The deceased were sisters Siti Aisha Abdullah (36) and Lorna Ting (33), and their children Nor Shuhada Mohamad (16), Khairunnisa Muhamad (14), Muhd Mustaqim Mohd Hamdan (5), Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamdan (7), Mohd Ahmad Mohd Hamdan (4 months), Wallace Phang (7), and Alvin Phang (12).

The remains of Siti Aisha and children were buried at the Kampung Hulu Sri Aman Muslim Cemetery Saturday afternoon, while the bodies of Lorna and her two sons would be brought back to Sibu for burial.