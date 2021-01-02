Triso tragedy: Financial assistance rendered to victims’ families, says Nanta

SRI AMAN (Jan 2): Financial assistance has been rendered to the families of the nine victims who drowned after their four-wheel-drive vehicle fell into the Batang Lupar river, said Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“I came rushing from Kuching to Sri Aman today with my wife after hearing the traffic news yesterday. Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat had also joined me to visit the family,” said Nanta to reporters after visiting the victims’ families at Sri Aman Hospital here today.

Nanta, who is also federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs, said the financial assistance was to lighten the burden of the victims’ families by covering some of the funeral expenses incurred.

Moreover, the Kapit MP personally felt he had to meet the victims’ families in-person as they hailed from his constituency, Kapit and he knew the longhouse that the families were from.

“The mother to two of the adult victims, Munah Agon, got married in Kapit when she was 18 years old and it is pitiful to hear that she feels very sad now to go back to her house in Kapit,” he said.

It was learnt that six of the drowned victims will be buried at a Muslim cemetery at Kampung Hulu Sri Aman this afternoon and the remaining three would be brought back to Sibu tonight.