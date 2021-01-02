Victims of Triso jetty tragedy laid to rest

SRI AMAN (Jan 2): Six of the victims who drowned after their four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle plunged into the Batang Lupar river on New Year’s day have been laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery at Kampung Hulu here at about 5.30pm today.

Mohamad Hamzah Razali, 43, whose wife Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, and five of their children were buried in a solemn ceremony, told reporters that his wife insisted on sending their children back to school in Kuching on Friday with her sister Lorna Ting, 33, one of the drowned victims.

“My wife insisted to send our children back to school in Kuching with her sister yesterday. Usually, me and wife would fetch our children and send them to the school in Kuching ourselves,” said Mohamad Hamzah, who was a preacher.

He said he first found out about the tragedy after receiving a call from his mother-in-law at about 3.19pm on Friday and the message he last received from his wife was after Friday prayers, telling the family was already on their way to Kuching using two vehicles.

However, Mohamad Hamzah said he accepted the fate that had befallen on his family as a test from God and he decided to bury his family at the cemetery at Kampung Hulu here.

The victims who were buried at Kampung Hulu Muslim cemetery today were Siti Aisha, Nur Syuhada Mohd Hamzah (16), Khairunnisa Muhd Hamzah (14), Mohd Mustaqim Mohd Hamzah (five), Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamzah (seven) and a four-month-old Mohd Ahmad Mohd Hamzah.

The bodies of three of the remaining victims, Ting (33), Wallace Phang (seven), and Alvin Phang (12) are scheduled to be transported back to Sibu tonight.

On Friday, a distress call was received by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at around 3.14pm stating that a 4WD vehicle had fallen into the river from Triso ferry point and personnel from Simunjan and Saratok Bomba station were despatched to the scene.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Bingkok John said the vehicle travelling from Kapit to Kuching via Jalan Beladin-Meludam route was believed to have lost control before plunging into the river, killing the driver and all passengers onboard.

The police chief said members of the public at the jetty areas then managed to tie the vehicle with iron chains and ropes to stop the vehicle from sinking further before pulling out all the victims.

A heartbreaking video which had gone viral on social media had shown members of the public rushing into the water to pull out the victim from the fallen vehicle and a few individuals were recorded to be performing CPR on the victims.