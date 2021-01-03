2021: Recovery towards normalcy?

The promise of a Covid-19 vaccine lends hope to economies and sectors towards pre-pandemic normalcy.

Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) has been projected to rebound in 2021, amid the prospect of successful containment of Covid-19 in the country and key trading partners.

To recap, Malaysia’s GDP decreased at a slower pace of 2.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20) from the double-digit decline 17.1 per cent in 2Q20.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has changed the economic landscape in terms of production level, household spending, investment and labour market,” revealed Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in a statement on the country’s economic performance in 3Q20.

“In 3Q20, a continuous recovery is seen in the country’s economic performance amid the challenges to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic through various phases of Movement Control Order (MCO) effective from June 10, 2020 with the reopening of economic activities and lift the ban on interstate travel.”

The statement also saw that more economic sectors resumed, the unemployment rate slightly dropped to 4.7 per cent in this quarter as compared to 5.1 per cent in second quarter.

“Meanwhile, we saw deflationary pressures this year from low oil price and slowdown in economic activities,” the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

“Malaysia’s GDP is expected to rebound in 2021, growing by seven per cent year on year (y-o-y), based on the recovery seen so far and the prospect of a successful containment of Covid-19 in the country and key trading partners.”

Incoming boost from Budget 2021

One cannot talk about 2021 without a worthy mention of Budget 2021, being is the largest budget in Malaysia’s history, with a total of RM322.5 billion compared to RM297 billion for Budget 2020.

Sabah and Sarawak will receive an allocation of RM5.1 billion and RM4.5 billion respectively for development expenditure.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the support given by Members of Parliament (MPs) for Budget 2021 some two weeks ago showed that they realised it is meant for implementing programmes for the people especially efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

The budget was also very important for the government to improve the people’s standard of living, especially the B40, M40, the vulnerable and the less fortunate groups.

“The stand of the MPs in supporting this budget also proved that they honoured the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for this budget to be passed without any hindrance, especially at a time when the country is dealing with the Covid-19 threat,” he said in a Facebook statement mid-December.

The budget, the first by the Perikatan Nasional government, was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday when the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget 2021) received the majority support of MPs.

The Bill was passed by bloc vote after its third reading by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, with 111 MPs supporting,108 rejecting and one absentee.

Uplift from vaccines

Looking ahead, MIDF Research highlighted that recent positive development from the vaccine and the expected economic recovery will lift corporate earnings and sentiment.

Hence, the research arm had its FBM KLCI target for 2021 at 1,700 points, at an implied price earnings ratio (PER) of 17.5-fold which equates to 0.5 standard deviation above of its 10-year historical average.

“We believe that stocks with ties to economic performance will likely benefit the most.

“We believe that investors should consider switching attention to cyclicals.”

Meanwhile, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) projected an end-2021 FBM KLCI target of 1,770 pts based on 17.5-fold the research firm’s 2021F earnings projection (an increase of 45.9 per cent), which is at a slight discount to its five-year historical average of 18-fold.

AmInvestment Bank explained that the discount is to mitigate the distortion arising from earnings spikes from glove makers such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Top Glove), Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Hartalega) and Supermax Corporation Bhd (Supermax) in 2021F due to abnormally high glove selling prices that are not recurring.

“The outlook for equity markets globally, Malaysia included, is positive in 2021, driven largely by the optimism on a synchronised global economic recovery as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic,” the research firm said.

“Throughout 2021, the world population shall gradually get vaccinated, paving the way to herd immunity and the eventual end to the pandemic.

“Life shall go back to normal or close to normal and we shall no longer be deprived of simple things in life such as hugging a loved one and going to the movies and other activities such as taking cross-border flights be them for work or pleasure.”

BizHive takes a look at the year ahead’s outlook of some sectors which have been positively or negatively affected by the pandemic:

Riding on rubber gloves

Over the next two years, growth ofMalaysia’s glove industry will principally be contributed by the existing 57 manufacturers, which will be able to do so due to their continuous planned expansion year-on-year, over the past 15 years.

This is according to the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) that predicted the industry’s revenue at RM32.2 billion this year, higher from the RM19.8 billion recorded in 2019.

For 2021, revenue could range between RM36 billion and RM38 billion, on the back of robust demand, notwithstanding the vaccine coming into play.

“Margma expects demand for gloves to remain positive post-Covid-19,” AmInvestment Bank said in its sector report.

“The main reason is the pandemic has raised much awareness on personal hygiene, thus resulting in a higher usage of gloves. In developing countries, the usage of gloves is increasing with a wider adoption of gloves usage from non-medical industries such as F&B, services, retail and so on.”

Beyond the pandemic, the research firm anticipated a structural change in the way gloves are used, forming a new normal where glove usage per capita will rise as hygiene measures become stricter.

It gathered that this is expected to apply not only in the healthcare sector but also across different industries like food and beverages (F&B).

“The glove consumption per capita in emerging markets such as India and China is still low at around two to six gloves as opposed to about 100 to 280 gloves for developed countries.”

According to AmInvestment Bank, glove companies will continue their expansion plan, adding about 120 billion (up 55 per cent) pieces per annum by the end of 2022.

“For Malaysian companies, Top Glove and Supermax will see the biggest expansion as they add 30 billion and 22 billion pieces respectively, followed by Hartalega (12 billion) and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (10 billion).

“The rest of the additional capacity will be from Sri Trang (Thailand), Intco Medical and Blue Sail (both China), totalling about 56 billion pieces per annum.”

Eye on glove prices

Although AmInvestment Bank held the view that demand for gloves will remain stable post-Covid-19, it expected average selling price (ASP) to decline as there is no longer a rush for gloves compared to what happened at the beginning of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the research firm expected ASP will stabilise at a higher level than the pre-pandemic level due to the broader usage of gloves.

“Moreover, capacity expansion from glove companies will be able to cope with the future demand.”

On rubber prices, AmInvestment Bank gathered that these have been increasing over the past 12 months as protective glove demand surges due to Covid-19.

“At the same time, the price of butadiene, which is the key ingredient to produce nitrile, has also been on the rising trend over the past six months.”

Nonetheless, the research firm believed glove makers will be able to pass on the price increase to buyers, this keeping their margins safe.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research gathered that demand for rubber gloves is projected at a growth rate of 12 per cent to 15 per cent post-pandemic compared to the eight per cent to 10 per cent organic growth prior to the pandemic.

The higher growth rate can be attributed to the structural change in glove usage due to higher hygiene awareness, prevention against other infectious diseases and new user groups.

“Glove usage per capita are estimated to have increased by at least 30 per cent for the developed nations and more than 100 per cent for emerging countries during the healthcare crisis.

“The adoption of rubber gloves, which was traditionally concentrated in the medical and laboratory fields, has further expanded into industries such as food and beverage, beauty and grooming services, transportation and security.

“Some deem that they have turned into retail commodities. On the other hand, the glove industry as a whole is expected to increase production but that may be constrained by the shortage in raw material, production line contractors and foreign labour.”

Rising use, rising demands

As such, the research arm expected demand to outstrip supply by 30 billion pieces for 2020, 45.8 billion pieces for 2021 and 33.4 billion pieces for 2022.

“In 2021, demand will continued to be supported by mass testing and administration of Covid-19 vaccines when it is available.”

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) also believed that the stage is now set for a solid FY21, specifically, industry trend of rising weekly and monthly ASP is expected to boost bottom-line.

“Amplifying the growth are re-stocking and inventory-building activities creating an abnormal demand spurt leading to acute supply shortage, due to the prolonged pandemic,” Kenanga Research noted of the rubber gloves sector.

“Generally, industry allocations for the next few quarters have been taken up which augur well for the sector.

“ASPs have continued to rise on a month-on-month basis by between 10 per cent and 40 per cent.”

The research arm’s analysis suggested that acute supply and supernormal demand could persist over the next two years.

“Interestingly, players are getting orders for new users that include airlines, restaurants, retail apparel chains and hotel operators.

“If we look at the capacity expansion numbers in isolation, it looks overwhelming. Juxtaposed against the annual demand growth and new pandemic-led demand, the additional capacity is not a concern.

“In fact, the estimated new yearly capacity may not actually start as scheduled and hence the supply shortage will continue to be acute moving into 2021.”

Catching up on consumerism

As for consumers, MIDF Research expect the sector to start off softly at the beginning of the year before the momentum accelerates in the second half, especially when Covid-19 vaccines will most likely be available to the general public and travel may begin to resume.

The research arm also expected the consumer sector particularly consumer discretionary stocks to see a stronger rebound next year as 2020 has been a tough year for them due to the stay-at-home trend.

“Consumer staples are expected to grow at a steady rate as they have weathered 2020 rather well, mainly witnessing softness in demand from the hotel, restaurant and café segment (HORECA).

“The HORECA segment is likely to improve in 2021 and elevate the earnings growth for consumer staples.”

In 2021, MIDF Research expected companies to continue to promote some of the launches in 2020 to improve sales volume for these launches.

“It is possible that the introduction of new products may not yet reach to all its targeted audience as some consumers could still be lagging behind in terms of online content consumption and may have missed out on some of the online campaigns.”

The research arm expected the health trend in consumer products to continue in 2021 with companies promoting or launching less sugar or sugar free products.

“Other than that, there are also more premium variants what feature higher fibre, high nutrient content, low caloric or low glycaemic index.”

All in, MIDF Research opined that by introducing more premium products, companies are able to preserve that profit margin due to the higher selling prices of these products so that it can offset any potential increase in input costs for their mass products, which are usually more sensitive to price increment.

As for AmInvestment Bank, due to different states or districts in the country experiencing different types of restrictions, short-term earnings of the companies in the research firm’s coverage may be volatile.

“Berjaya Food Bhd (Berjaya Food), Mynews Holdings Bhd (Mynews) and Padini Holdings Bhd rely heavily on customer footfall in shopping malls, which are located in different locations.

“We believe that currently, suburban shopping malls are faring better than those located in the city such as KLCC and Pavilion. Berjaya Food and Mynews also depend on office crowds.”

Losing the WFH market

AmInvestment Bank reckoned that the two companies would lose a significant number of patrons as more office workers switch to work-from-home (WFH) arrangements.

The research firm believed that this is a structural change, which may affect consumer spending in the city in the future.

Looking ahead, AmInvestment Bank opined that overall, consumer sentiment is recovering.

“According to the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER), the Consumer Sentiment Index hit 91.5 pts in 3Q20 from a low of 51.1 pts in 1Q20 and 90.1 pts in 2Q20.

“With vaccination efforts slated to begin as early as 1Q21, we expect a further recovery in consumer confidence and spending.

The research firm recapped that the Health Ministry has signed a preliminary purchasing agreement with Pfizer for its vaccines.

In spite of Retail Group Malaysia’s (RGM) positive forecast on retail sales growth for 2021F, AmInvestment Bank believed that the improvement in sales would come mainly from staple and pharmaceutical products.

“As mentioned earlier, due to a high number of office workers switching to work-from-home arrangements, footfall in the city shopping malls may still be weak in 2021F.

“According to the November 2020 Malaysia Retail Industry Report by Retail Group Malaysia (RGM), the performance of the retail industry has been weaker than expected in 3Q20.

“Retail sales fell by 9.7 per cent in 3Q2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Looking ahead, retail sales in Malaysia is expected to recover.

“RGM projected a growth rate of 4.9 per cent for retail sales in 2021F.”

This was in line with the research firm’s view that a gradual recovery of sales would take place in the beginning of 2021F.

Hot take on healthcare

MIDF Research reiterated its view that it expected earnings of the private healthcare operators to continue displaying further improvements into FY21.

“This would be primarily attributable to the expected further loosening of various Covid-19 pandemic measures across the world to ensure economic recovery.

“Additionally, the recovery in both revenue and earnings of private healthcare service providers is also premised on the recent progress of the development of 10 Covid-19 vaccines which have reached a Phase 3 human trial stage that could result in the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic in the near future.”

The research arm recalled that, the first half of current year 2020 (1HCY20) saw occupancy rate at private hospitals dipping to a low of 30 per cent (from more than 60 per cent previously) – following the implementation of various Covid-19 prevention policies worldwidew that has restricted number of inpatients, outpatients and medical tourists seeking treatments at private hospitals.

“This has resulted in the decline of patient admissions at hospitals however; the decline in patient admissions was cushioned by higher revenue per patient during the period as more complex cases were undertaken. That said, the operational statistics for the 3Q of FY20 has so far shown a rebound from the deep plunge in 2QFY20 as patients gradually returns to undertake procedures and treatments that were postponed in 1HCY20.

“It is evident in the recently concluded 3QFY20 earnings season that patients visit, admissions as well as; bed occupancy rate have recovered to above 50 per cent (from circa 30 per cent level in 2QFY20) – driven by the relaxation of Covid-19 pandemic measures worldwide.”

While both the pandemic and enforcement of movement control orders have reduced patients visit to private healthcare service providers, MIDF Research gathered that it has also taken a toll on the local pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“This is given that incidences of cough, flu and fever have reduced tremendously over the past few months.

“Coupled with the reduced face-to-face sales engagement; these have resulted in lower offtake of pharmaceutical products by hospitals, general practitioners (GPs) and pharmacies nationwide.”

Temporary in nature

However, the research arm opined that this will be temporary in nature and local pharmaceutical players will recover with the relaxation of the Covid-19 related restrictions and the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine into Malaysia.

“It has been announced by the Government that the two largest generic drug manufacturers in Malaysia, Pharmaniaga Bhd (Pharmaniaga) and Duopharma Biotech Bhd (Duopharma), are now the frontliners to win the Covid-19 fil and finish tender.”

In a recently published report, MIDF Research estimated that tender could result in a 3.4 per cent to 7.4 per cent potential lift in FY21 earnings for the pharmaceutical players assuming that both companies are granted equal right to distribute the vaccine.

“This is on top of the current sales to the Ministry of Health (MoH) which makes up 90 per cent and up to 50 per cent of Pharmaniaga and Duopharma’s revenue respectively.”

With regards to the concession agreement Pharmaniaga has with MoH, MIDF Research did not expect any major changes to the current agreement despite a recent talk about reverting to the previous procurement practice.

However, should the previous arrangement come into practice again, the research arm expected it to be beneficial to Pharmaniaga as it not only possesses the network of logistic and distributions, but it also has a positive track record of delivering pharmaceutical products to MoH’s hospitals with approximately 98 per cent delivered safely and on-time.

“Furthermore, a new concession agreement inked between Pharmaniaga and MoH could also potentially entail an upward revision in earnings for the services it renders to the public healthcare sector.”

Overall, the research arm believed the healthcare industry in Malaysia will continue to enjoy stable growth supported by growing healthcare expenditure, rising medical insurance and ageing population demographics.

In contrast to MIDF Research’s view, although AmInvestment Bank expected a recovery in inpatient volumes and occupancy rates in 1H21, the research firm believed that it would be muted.

“This is due to the third wave effects of Covid-19 whereby continued avoidance of visits to hospitals and clinics as daily cases of Covid-19 remain elevated, fewer treatments of general illnesses due to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) and lesser foreign patients due to travel restrictions.”

The research firm gathered that a sustained recovery is contingent on two major events.

“First, a permanent reduction in Covid-19 cases, which is anticipated to take place only in 2H21 as effects of the mass vaccination and quarantine SOP help reduce daily new cases.

“Second, a recovery in regular international travel, which would restore foreign patient volumes.”