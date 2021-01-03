30 pct of new enrolments in aided Chinese primary schools in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian are Bumiputera, says association president

KUCHING (Jan 3): About 30 per cent of the 3,735 new pupils enrolled thus far in schools under the Association of the Boards of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions are Bumiputera.

In disclosing this today, association president Jonathan Chai said out of the total, 1,116 new enrolments were Bumiputera pupils.

Presently, there are 70 aided Chinese primary schools under the care and management of the association.

As of Oct 2 last year, a total of 3,735 pupils had enrolled for Primary One classes in the 70 schools.

This figure, however, did not include the number of new pupils of SJK Chung Hua Bako, which had been relocated to Kota Samarahan and opened by the chief minister last year.

According to Chai, the percentage of new Bumiputera pupils has not changed much compared to that of last year.

“The figures in relation to the total number of enrolment and the ratio between the Chinese and Bumiputera pupils do not vary much when compared with those of last year,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Among the 70 schools, Chai said SJK Chung Hua No.2 topped the table of the most number of new pupils with a total enrolment of 281.

He added that other ‘Grade A’ schools like SJK Chung Hua No.3, SJK Chung Hua Batu 10 and SJK(C) Sam Hap Hin had each registered an enrolment of over 200 Primary One pupils.

“A total of eight SJK Chung Hua schools registered less than 10 Primary One pupils this year. And, SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tapang Ulu had only one new pupil.”

Chai pointed out that this new academic year would mark a historic milestone for newly-relocated SJK Chung Hua Bako, which would resume on Jan 20 after its closure of over 10 years due to a shortage of pupils at the old premises in Kampung Bako.

“Even though the official figures are yet to be disclosed by the Department of Education, it is expected to receive a total of 170 pupils and the school will start with a class each for all six standards (Primary One to Six) for this year,” he said.

He said all the schools had no issue in terms of complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place last year by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Given this, he believed that they would not face any problems in adhering to the SOP and embracing the new norms as classes resume in two or so weeks, unless the existing SOP is reviewed.

“Based on the SOP prescribed by the MoE in curbing the outbreak of the pandemic, the SJK Chung Hua (aided Chinese primary schools) in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions had not encountered any problems previously in accommodating all their pupils to have normal classes in schools.

“In fact, most teachers and pupils have gotten used to the new norms in school as the way of life these days. Unless the SOP is further enhanced with wider social distancing between pupils, we would not likely anticipate any problems by allowing all students to go back to schools to have normal classes when the schools resume on Jan 20,” he added.