Anwar: PKR focused in strengthening Pakatan, anyone with same principles are welcomed

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that his party is committed to strengthen Pakatan Harapan (PH) and will welcome anyone who adopts the same principle.

The opposition leader said that every PH component will join forces to uplift the reform, transparency and good governance agenda.

“With our principles deeply rooted in such a foundation, Pakatan Harapan together with all progressive forces must go back into full swing to rekindle the agenda for reform, transparency and good governance.

“We welcome anyone who shares our vision and our agenda within the opposition of forces in the present government coalition,” he was quoted as saying in Sepetang 2021 with PKR president today.

He added that everyone deserves a chance provided that they accepted the reform and good governance agenda.

“Good governance ensures prosperity and economic strength, which will eradicate poverty, lift all and ensure unity of the Malaysian people,” he said.

On the last day of 2020, the former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad alleged that Anwar had refused to work with him in any capacity while claiming that he was willing to work with PH.

He said Anwar had also not agreed to let him or Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to become interim prime minister candidate for “six months” before giving up the power to the PH chief.

Anwar also stated that it was up to Pakatan Harapan if they were willing to work with Pejuang and stressed that any cooperation must be reform driven. – Malay Mail