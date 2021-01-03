Asia’s cyclical recovery is in full swing. Is it time to consider small caps?

Asian small caps present a very different type of equity exposure as opposed to large caps. Investors will find more exposure to peripheral economies within Asia, and less towards economic heavyweights like China.

Business wise, they tend to be more cyclically inclined, and their revenue exposure are domestically oriented. A sustained period of economic strength emanating from China is likely to have positive spillover effects to Asia’s peripheral economies and smaller companies.

Small caps are starting to outperform its large cap peers as earnings revisions have bottomed. Given the current economic rebound trajectory, small cap companies’ higher sensitivity to growth suggests that a continued outperformance for small caps is not only possible, but also probable.

The case for Asian small caps can be furthered bolstered by the asset class’s inexpensive valuations. It trades at a 12.5 times its price earnings ratio ratio on a one-year forward basis which comes at a significant discount versus other small cap segments such as US and Europe.

Our platform offers Asian small cap equity funds that have been able to consistently outperform the index. They do so on a consistent basis and by large margins.

The size, heterogeneity, and inefficiency of Asian equity markets would mean that there is a lot of alpha to be realised via bottom-up stock picking.

Asian stocks (excluding Japan) are the best performing regional equity asset class on a year-to-date basis. Better Covid-19 management and China’s robust economic recovery have been the key pillars of Asia’s outperformance relative to the rest of the world.

While the regional equity market has taken a breather to digest its strong run experienced over the last few weeks, there is a good chance Asia/EM’s equity market leadership could continue into 2021. A repeat of this feat is possible especially once vaccines become readily available, which would allow for a sustained and synchronised global economic recovery.

Among some of the equity funds we are looking at, we believe Asian small caps is one relatively niche equity asset class that could benefit from such a favorable outcome.

A quick look under the hood

Asia is a big heterogeneous region. Asian small caps refer to smaller companies listed on any stock exchanges within Asia (excluding Japan). There are thousands upon thousands of such companies.

The number becomes even more mind-boggling if you consider the wider Asia Pacific (ex Japan) region which further includes New Zealand and Australia. Given that smaller companies in Asia are generally less well known beyond their geographical lines of business, how can we get a good idea of who these companies are?

One way we can understand this equity segment better would be to look at the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index. According to MSCI, the index tracks the performance of the smallest fishes within a big regional pond (companies belonging to the bottom 14 per cent in terms of free-float market capitalisation of each country in Asia). In total, the index comprises of more than 1300 constituents.

Unlike the large cap index, the make-up of the Asian small cap index is quite different. Geographically, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index is more heavily weighted towards Taiwan & South Korea.

Companies from these two markets represent more than 46 per cent of the index’s exposure. Sector wise, the small cap index has relatively greater exposure to cyclical and domestic-centric parts of the economy.

Small companies make most of their revenue from within the one or two countries they operate in.

Given the close economic proximity that Asia’s smaller companies have with China, a sustained period of economic strength emanating from China is likely to have positive spillover effects to Asia’s peripheral economies, engendering an even more durable recovery for the region.

Asian small caps have underperformed large caps on a year-to-date basis.

However, they have begun to outperform following the recent equity market’s rotation from growth towards value.

The size factor, which describes the price performance of small over large companies, registered a significant outperformance of 4.5 per cent in the month of November.

Certainly, a month’s worth of outperformance does not make a trend. But if investors subscribe to the view that Asia’s recovery and better Covid-19 management is likely to lead to a relatively faster and stronger rebound in growth, small cap companies’ higher sensitivity to growth suggests that a continued outperformance for small caps is not only possible, but also probable.

Cyclical rebound incoming?

If you had invested in Asian small caps since the GFC, the long term trend one would observe is that small caps have underperformed large caps over the last ten years (depicted by the declining price ratio).

But during periods of economic recovery, the small cap’s index often registers a strong bounce. For example, it outperformed large caps by 10 to 20 per cent year-on-year in 2006, 2013 and 2015. We believe these events could repeat given our expectations of a cyclical rebound in Asia.

This brings us to another point. Our thesis of investing in Asian small caps at this juncture comes from the lens of a market opportunist.

There are likely other structural forces at play influencing the decade-long underperformance of small caps – but that is a separate topic outside of this article’s scope.

Nonetheless, we believe there is a case for small caps to do well over the next one to two years.

An inexpensive asset class that could become cheaper

Earnings revisions bottomed in May and June 2020. Ultimately, we believe the performance of Asian small caps should follow a relatively stronger rerating in earnings in FY2021 and FY2022 given the expectation of global growth momentum picking up moving forward.

Coming out of each crisis, we observe that the rerating of earnings for small caps tend to be much more significant than large caps, highlighting the earnings sensitivity of small caps.

We think the money supply growth of China is a key leading indicator for corporate earnings across Emerging Markets. If we were to assume the past relationship between the YoY growth of China’s M1 money supply and Forward EPS of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index holds, then earnings for Asian small caps are likely to rerate higher and set the stage for an even more attractive forward PE valuation.

The case for Asian small caps can be furthered bolstered by the asset class’s inexpensive valuations.

While Asian small caps have traditionally traded at a discount, we find that the equity segment is still inexpensive, even after taking into account its five-year average historical discount.

On a year-to-date basis, Asian small caps have been the most resilient, as it relatively outperformed during the sell-off earlier in Feb-Mar 2020.

However, off the March lows, the index has struggled against others. Asian small caps could retake leadership once again moving forward into 2021 given that it has one of the best regional economic backdrops, plus more attractive valuations to begin with.

Even in a worst case scenario, Asian small caps’ cheap valuations are able to provide that extra margin of safety.

Be mindful of the risks

The Asian small cap investment thesis hinges on Asia’s recovery trajectory. Factors relating to COVID-19 will certainly have an impact on smaller companies’ earnings prospects. A delay in vaccine distribution coupled with a winter wave of COVID-19 cases could derail growth prospects and hurt small caps further.

There are other risks involved when investing in Asian small caps. Smaller companies tend to be thinly traded and is therefore likely to experience greater volatility over time. Asian small caps is therefore a slightly riskier equity segment relative to large caps. When investing in this asset class, we recommend to include into your supplementary portfolio, which should not take up a lion’s share of your overall exposure.

In a world where passive investing is increasingly becoming an instrument of choice, active management is still king when it comes to Asian small caps. So far, ETFs have had little luck penetrating into this space.

Investors will be hard pressed to find a good ETF that allows one to gain small cap exposure in Asia. But the consistent active outperformance of Asian small cap funds should already be an allure by itself.

The Asian small cap space is a sparse arena when it comes to analyst coverage. Therefore, the market is less efficient when it comes to price discovery, allowing active managers to step in and create alpha opportunities via stock picking. As such, the scale and extent of alpha generation possible via small caps is much greater than with large caps funds.