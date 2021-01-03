Covid-19: Sarawak records 10 new cases involving 8 local transmissions, 2 imported cases

KUCHING (Jan 3): Sarawak recorded 10 new positive Covid-19 cases today consisting of eight locally transmitted cases and two imported cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said for the locally transmitted cases, Miri district recorded three cases, Kuching and Sibu recorded two cases while Kapit recorded one case.

“For the imported cases, two cases were recorded in Bintulu.

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,140 cases,” it said in a statement today.

In Miri, SDMC said Cases 1,135, 1,136 and 1,137 involved three Sarawakians who were screened for having close contact with Case 1,116 which was reported on Dec 31, 2020.

“These three cases are colleagues and social contacts to the index case namely Case 1,116. All three cases underwent Covid-19 screening on Jan 1 and were found to be positive the following day.

“One of them had started coughing on Jan 1 while the other two patients were asymptomatic. They have been referred and admitted to the isolation ward at Miri Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

It noted that these cases have been categorised as locally transmitted cases as they were infected by Case 1,116.

“Further investigation to this case and contact tracing of other contacts are being actively carried out by the Miri Division Health Office,” it added.

For Kuching, the committee said Cases 1,131 and 1,132 involved two Sarawakian women who had undergone Covid-19 screening as they were close contacts and colleagues to Case 1,119.

“Both cases went for Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic on Jan 2 and the RT-PCR test results found them to be Covid-19 positive on the same day.

“The patients, who are asymptomatic, have been referred and admitted to the isolation ward at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment,” it said, adding that these two cases have also been categorised as locally transmitted cases as they were infected by Case 1,119.

Further investigation and contact tracing of other contacts are currently being carried out by the Kuching Division Health Office.

On the two cases in Sibu, SDMC said Cases 1,138 and 1,139 involved two Indonesian men who were arrested and found guilty of overstaying in Sarawak.

“The two patients are siblings who were detained in Sibu on Dec 9, 2020. Based on investigation and confessions from the cases, the duo have been in Sarawak for the past two years and claimed that they have never returned to their country of origin.

“Prior to his arrest, Case 1,138 was working as a garbage truck driver who operated around Sibujaya and Kanowit while Case 1,139 worked as a grass cutter and general worker who worked around Sibujaya in Sibu.

“Both were arrested on Dec 9 and were placed at the Temporary Immigration Detention Depot along with 19 other detainees. While detained, they were swabbed for Covid-19 on Dec 10, 2020 and their RT-PCR test results were negative,” it said, adding that prior to being sent to prison, their second screening tests on Dec 24, 2020 also returned negative.

The committee said however, the third Covid-19 screening for both cases using the RT-PCR test on Dec 31, 2020 had turned up positive.

“These two cases are asymptomatic and they have since been admitted to the isolation ward at Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

“Based on preliminary investigation and confessions from the two cases, both cases are locally transmitted cases,” it said, noting that further investigations into these cases are still underway.

On the sole case in Kapit, SDMC said Case 1,140 involved an Indonesian man working at a road construction site in Kapit.

“The patient is a legal foreign worker who has been in Sarawak since 2018. He has been working as a general worker at a local construction company involved in a road project leading to Baleh Dam in Kapit. He has also previously worked in Tatau and Bintulu prior to working in Kapit.

“The case underwent Covid-19 screening on Dec 31, 2020 during an employee screening activity at the construction site and his RT-PCR test was found to be positive on Jan 2.

“He is asymptomatic and has since been referred and admitted to the isolation ward at Sibu Hospital for further treatment,” it said, adding that this case has been categorised as a locally transmitted case.

Contact tracing of other contacts to this case is currently being carried out by the Kapit Division Health Office.

Meanwhile, on the two imported cases, the committee said Cases 1,133 and 1,134 involved two non-Sarawakians who had entered the state through Bintulu Airport on Jan 1 for the purpose of working as an equipment maintenance manager at a factory in Bintulu.

“Case 1,134 is the son of Case 1,133 and both had travelled from Selangor via Kuala Lumpur International Airport and arrived at Bintulu Airport on Dec 1, 2020 where they underwent Covid-19 screening.

“They were admitted to the quarantine centre to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine and the RT-PCR test results of both cases were found to be positive on Jan 2,” it said.

It added that both cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

“These cases are categorised at Import B cases as they were infected at a high-risk Covid-19 infection area namely Selangor.

“Further investigation and tracing of contacts to these cases are underway,” said the committee.