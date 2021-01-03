Do not share photos, videos of incident on social media — Julaihi

KUCHING: Members of the public are reminded not to share photos or videos of the incident where a pick-up truck plunged into Sungai Batang Lupar from the Triso ferry jetty in Sri Aman on Friday, which claimed the lives of nine people, on social media.

Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, in a statement yesterday, said this was to respect the feelings of the victims’ families.

He also expressed his condolences to all family members of those who were killed in the incident.

In the 3pm incident on Friday that took place about 120km from here, the driver of the vehicle is said to have lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the river, killing all nine on board.

The truck, driven by a woman identified as Lorna Ting, 33, was on its way to Kuching from Kapit, via the Jalan Beladin-Meludam route.

Also killed in the incident were Lorna’s sister Siti Aisha Abdullah and her five children including a four-month-old infant, as well as Lorna’s own sons – Alvin Phang, 12, and Wallace Phang, seven. — Bernama