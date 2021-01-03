Former Umno members join Bersatu willingly – Armada

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Armada Sabah has taken its ally, Umno, to task for jeopardising the unity within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) by making baseless allegations.

Its chief, Fairuz Renddan, said that all parties should first do their ‘research and study’ before coming up with statements that could potentially hurt the unity within GRS.

He was responding to Umno national youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s recent statement, who had accused Bersatu of ‘stealing and buying off’ Umno members.

“Do not make baseless accusations. Do your research before you say something or talk about an issue – let alone if the issue is a sensitive one that may compromise the unity in GRS,” said Fairuz in a statement today.

He stressed that such provocations would only bring harm to the party.

Fairuz also took a swipe at Sabah Umno youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain who had supported Asyraf’s allegation.

Fairuz questioned how Abdul Aziz came up with the idea that Umno Sabah members were stolen by Bersatu as he pointed out that the former Umno Sabah members who are now with Bersatu all left willingly and became independents for a while before joining Bersatu on April 6, 2019.

“Where did the issue of Bersatu ‘stealing and buying off members’ from Umno come from?” asked Fairuz.

He described Abdul Aziz’s allegation as an attempt to destroy the unity in GRS.

“Don’t do such things if you have no proof. If you don’t know anything, don’t act like you know everything,” said Fairuz.