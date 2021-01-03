Lo: PH S’wak seat allocation agreement will have no effect on PSB

KUCHING (Jan 3): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said today that the seat allocations among the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak coalition parties will not get in the way of PSB in gearing up for the 12th state election, which is due middle of this year.

Its secretary-general George Lo said since PSB is not part of the state PH, the recent agreement reached among the latter’s coalition parties namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) would have no impact on PSB.

“We are not part of Pakatan Harapan and the agreement between PKR, DAP and Amanah on seat allocations have no effect on Parti Sarawak Bersatu or our preparations for the forthcoming state election,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Lo said PSB had identified about 65 out of the 82 state seats to contest in the next state polls.

He added that such aspiration of the party had been previously announced and had not changed.

He, however, said it was confidential when prompted for a disclosure of the 65 identified seats.

Yesterday, PH Sarawak and DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen announced that the state PH had come to an agreement on seat allocations, with PKR contesting in 47 seats, DAP in 26 seats and Amanah in nine seats.

The seats for PKR are Opar, Tanjong Datu, Pantai Damai, Tupong, Satok, Batu Lintang, Asajaya, Serembu, Tarat, Tebedu, Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Lingga, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Saribas, Layar, Bukit Saban, Kalaka, Krian, Daro, Pakan, Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Nangka, Dalat, Tellian, Balingian, Tamin, Kakus, Katibas, Belaga, Murum, Jepak, Bekenu, Lambir, Marudi, Telang Usan, Mulu, Bukit Kota, Batu Danau, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari.

The 26 DAP seats are Tasik Biru, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Stakan, Mambong, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Simanggang, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Pelagus, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Tanjong Batu, Kemena, Samalaju, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

The seats for Amanah are Demak Laut, Samariang, Muara Tuang, Gedong, Sebuyau, Kabong, Kuala Rajang, Semop and Jemoreng.

On May 31 last year, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the party had identified candidates for 65 state seats, adding: “It is still open to PSB to contest (in) all 82 DUN (State Legislative Assembly) seats if we have the right candidate.”

Among the seats that PSB has announced to contest in are Opar, Tasik Biru, Balai Ringin, Marudi, Tamin, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Lingga and Simanggang.