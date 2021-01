KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 3): Putrajaya announced 1,704 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 119,077 cumulative cases since the pandemic began last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said that Malaysia recorded 11 more Covid-19 fatalities.

Among the total number of deaths, 10 were local citizens and the remaining one was a foreigner. – Malay Mail

