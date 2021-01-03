New ‘Stutong Cluster’ emerges in Sarawak, involving Kuching, Serian and Lundu District

KUCHING (Jan 3): The State Health Department has identified a new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Stutong Cluster which involves Kuching, Serian and Lundu districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that the index case for this cluster involved Case 1,119, which was detected on Jan 1 as a result of screening of symptomatic individuals at a private hospital in Kuching.

“The number of positive cases involving this cluster to date is five individuals including the index case,” it said.

It pointed out that so far, a total of 51 individuals have been screened where five of the test results have turned up positive and the test results of 24 individuals were negative.

“There are also 22 individuals who are still pending the test results,” said the committee.

With the addition of the new cluster, Sarawak now has two active clusters with the other being the Mador Cluster in Meradong with eight cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC pointed out that no Covid-19 patients had recovered today thus leaving the the total number of recoveries in the state to remain at 1,071 or 93.95 per cent out of the overall cases.

“There are currently 48 patients being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 16 are treated at Sarawak General Hospital, 13 at Sibu Hospital, ten at Miri Hospital, eight at Bintulu Hospital and one at Sungai Buloh Hospital,” it said.

It also said 12 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were reported today with one PUI pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

There are now seven districts in Sarawak classified as yellow zones following the new positive locally transmitted cases recorded today.

“Miri, Sibu and Kapit districts have changed from a green zone to yellow zone after three new locally transmitted cases were detected in Miri, two in Sibu and one in Kapit,” said SDMC.

It added that Kuching, Meradong, Bintulu and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 12 local infection cases reported in the last 14 days namely six in Kuching, three in Meradong, two in Bintulu and one in Lawas.