Organisers, donors praised for keeping blood supply steady

SIBU: The efforts of donation organisers and blood donors here amidst the pandemic has earned the praise of Sibu Hospital transfusion medicine specialist Dr Abu Sufian.

He recalled a drop in blood collection between March and April this year.

“We made lots of phone calls to convince that blood is needed to save lives and that blood donation is safe with strict adherence to standard operating procedure (SOP) and managed to collect three times the amount needed in April, which was remarkable, thanks to organisers and donors in Sibu.

“Since April blood collection here has been good and has never dropped to insufficient level. Actually, we sent some to Sabah or where needed weekly, including twice to Kedah recently,” Dr Abu Sufian told reporters after the Appreciation Award Ceremony cum Blood Campaign Organisers’ Day at Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu on Thursday.

He added that the hospital had sent blood to Bintulu, Miri, Lawas and Limbang when required, especially to Sabah which has a lot of Thalassemia patients. Sibu is fortunate not to have many Thalassemia patients who require regular blood transfusion.

Meanwhile, 79 recipients received appreciation certificates.