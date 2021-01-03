PSB group comes to the aid of fire victim

MIRI: A group of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leaders and members in Miri presented donations to the family of a fire victim at Quadruplex Flat in Permyjaya Newtownship recently.

PSB central women’s chief Suzanne Lee gave out RM300 cash and food rations to Haloyah Towo who received on behalf of the family. Lee said the PSB will continue to serve needy people in Miri in line with its aspiration to develop a better system for Sarawak if given mandate to govern the state.

Also present during the visit were PSB Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How’s personal assistant Steve Teo Jia Jun. The group also took the opportunity to socialise and distribute calendars to residents living in the Quadruplex Flat areas.