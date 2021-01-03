PSB team pledges to alleviate plight of new villages

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will look into the plight of villagers who have to resettle in new villages following the construction of Bengoh Dam should it becomes the new state government, says PSB Mambong chairman Sanjan Daik.

He said three new villages were set up by residents of Kampung Taba Sait, Kampung Pain Bojong and Kampung Rejoi who refused to move to Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) near Kampung Semadang, about 43km from here.

All the three villages are in need of road connectivity, treated water and 24-hour electricity supply, he added.

“Should PSB become the new state government, I would like the government to look into the plight of these villagers by building a road from Kampung Kamas through Kampung Sait-Muk Ayun and Kampung Sting-Bojong in Upper Padawan, and to supply electricity and also to provide them with other basic amenities as reflected in the vision and mission of PSB,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Sanjan revealed that he and his team visited one of the villages, Kampung Nyegol-Rejoi, in Upper Bengoh Dam on New Year’s day.

They were received by the village development and security committee chairman Simo Sekam and the villagers who were presented with food parcels (rice, sugar, cooking oil, biscuit, coffee powder and beehoon) as a token for the new year.

They had to take a 30-minute boat ride from Bengoh dam and further 20- minute walk through the jungle to reach the village.

According to Simo, Kampung Nyegol-Rejoi consists of 17 families with a total 130 people.

“He (Simo) told us that they have not received any help from the government ever since they set up their new village on the present site at the upper ground of the Bengoh dam in 2012.

“They were originally from Kampong Rejoi and they resettled at the present site after they rejected the government’s offer to be relocated to BRS before the construction of the Bengoh Dam because the compensation was way too little.”

Sanjan also revealed that Simo said the setting up of their village at the present site was not illegal as they have won a court case against the Government of Sarawak to stay put at the upper site of their original village above the dam area.

“The village, even though not very far from Kuching city, is still inaccessible by road, have no electricity, deprived of other basic amenities and other luxuries of life such as no telephone line and/or internet connections till today,” the PSB leader said.