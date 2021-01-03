Sarawak has enough granite to build roads, bridges, says DCM

KUCHING: The Sebuyau quarry has enough granite for the construction of roads and bridges in Sarawak for the next 60 years, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He said he was assured by the quarry operator – CMS Group of Companies – that it had in its reserve some 60 million metric tonnes of granite, ready to be used for construction.

“Sebuyau granite is very important. Now we are building roads and bridges, the question is do we have enough materials? I want to make sure that we have. So I went to check the quarry.

“Sebuyau quarry is among the best in Sarawak. I was assured by the operator that the granite supply from the quarry is more than enough to supply Sarawak’s need. He (operator) has at the quarry some 60 million metric tonnes of granite reserve – enough to supply Sarawak for the next 60 years.

“So we can build as many roads and bridges in Sarawak as we can,” Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said this at a press conference in Sebuyau District Office after a site visit to the quarry yesterday.

Masing also expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the Sebuyau granite, saying that it had ‘a distinct glitter to it’, different from other granites elsewhere.

“This is one of the best granites you can get in this part of the world. I was told the Sebuyau granite is about 60 million years old.

“The Sebuyau quarry has been operating since 1996.

“That’s why I took a sample with me.

“If someone sells me granites,I would know if it’s from Sebuyau or not,” he added.