SEB introduces e-Bill in ‘Go Paperless’ campaign

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy is introducing electronic electricity bill (e-Bill) as part of its ‘Go Paperless’ campaign starting this month.

According to its statement on Thursday, the initiative is in line with the state’s digitalisation and environmental sustainability initiative.

“The electronic version of electricity bill will be sent by e-mail directly to customers who registered for ‘Go Paperless’ campaign,” said Sarawak Energy.

Customers will receive electricity bill faster, view and access e-Bill anytime, anywhere.

“Customers who sign up for Sarawak Energy e-Bill from Jan 1 to Dec 31 this year shall receive a RM2 rebate in their monthly electricity bills for a period of 12 months, effective from the next billing after registration,” said Sarawak Energy’s utility arm, Syarikat Sesco Bhd chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee.

Lau added that monthly bills to all customers will be timely and secure.

He urged all customers to support this sustainability and digitalisation initiative. To subscribe to e-Bill, customers need to provide name, registered contract account number with Sarawak Energy, e-mail address and mobile phone number.

To register, walk in to Sarawak Energy service centres, call 1300-88-3111, self-register via ‘SEB cares’ app (available on App Store and Google Play) or website www.sarawakenergy.com.