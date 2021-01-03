Triso jetty tragedy: Lorna’s family appeals for public donation to cover funeral expenses

SIBU (Jan 3): The brother of the late Lorna Ting, Ting Hing Ping is appealing for public donation to enable funeral arrangements for his sister and nephews who perished after a four-wheel drive vehicle they were travelling in with six other family members plunged into the Batang Lupar River last Friday.

He said they are currently facing a shortage of about RM30,000, as the overall funeral expenses require a bit more than RM60,000.

According Hing Ping, the amount is needed to enable the ashes of Lorna and his nephews, Alvin Phang, 12 and Wallace Phang, seven to be interred under a family roof at the Nirvana Memorial Park in Sibu after cremation on Tuesday.

Those interested to donate can contact Hing Ping at 016-3139829 for further enquiries or personally go to the mortuary.

The remains of Lorna, Alvin and Wallace arrived at the Sibu Mortuary, Jalan Bukit Lima early morning today from Sri Aman Hospital after a special prayer was held for them.

Their remains will be temporary placed at the mortuary house to allow relatives to pay their last respects prior to their burial on Tuesday morning.

Besides Lorna and her three children, the tragedy also took the lives of her elder sister Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, and her five children, Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamzah, seven, Muhd Mustaqin, five, Khairunnisa, 14, Nor Shuhada, 16, and four-month-old Mohd Ahmad. They were on their way to Kuching to send Siti Aishah’s daughters to a madrasah school.

Siti Aishah and her five children were laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery at Kampung Hulu in Sri Aman at about 5.30pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang urged the government to urgently look into the safety features of all the ferry service places in the state.

“It is sad that due to lack of safety features at this moment that claimed the lives of the two families,” she told reporters at the Sibu Mortuary, Jalan Bukit Lima here after paying her last respects to the three victims this afternoon.

Chang, on behalf of Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sibu, conveyed their condolences to the family members.