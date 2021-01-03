Umno Tawau eyeing district seat in GE15

TAWAU (Jan 3): Umno Tawau will stand a candidate supporting the vision of party president Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and State Liaison Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin come the 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno Tawau division chief Ghazalie Ansing said this had been agreed upon in political cooperation during a district conference here seen to maintain UMNO’s presidency in federal governance.

“It is time for Umno Tawau to reclaim the seat after handing it over to Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

“The compromise has cost the welfare of the Malay and Islamic communities.

“No other party will bring this change except for Umno. This is already reason enough to contest,” Ghazalie said during the officiating ceremony.

The Tawau seat in GE13 belonged to BN’s loyal ally Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) Datuk Mary Yap Kain Ching which saw a landslide loss to Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Datuk Christina Liew.

Ghazalie said the party has also been on loose footing post GE14’s defeat witnessing many leaders make exit but not Zahid or Bung.

“It takes leadership skills and intelligence not to only revive Umno but to eventually kick Pakatan Harapan (PH) out of cabinet.

“I urge party members to keep believing in the agenda of the people’s best and moving forward,” he said.