Walk along Jalan Brother Albinus kick-starts school’s 120th anniversary celebrations

SIBU: Some 120 former students of Sacred Heart School (SHS) started the New Year by walking in honour of well-loved former principal, Brother Albinus on a fine Friday morning (Jan 1).

SHS board of management chairman Rt Rev Bishop Joseph Hii, a former student, led the 1 km-walk from the newly-renamed Jalan Brother Albinus to the school.

He was joined by treasurer of school board and chairman of school redevelopment committee, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, school board secretary Dr Gregory Hii, Senator Robert Lau, Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa) president Yong King Sung, school principal David Teo and Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) chairman Dr Lau Ngi Chuong.

The group was welcomed by the school bagpipe band before proceeding to the launch of the 120th anniversary of the school.

Organising chairman for the anniversary, Senator Robert Lau in his opening remarks said the walk kick-started the 120th anniversary celebration.

He shared that after Brother Albinus’ passing on Aug 4, 2013 many discussions were held on how to commemorate this humble servant who had influenced, moulded, mentored and inspired generations of students since 1960s especially during his 17 years in Sacred Heart School and even after retirement till his last days.

“Two proposals- a book and a video on Brother Albinus agreed upon were carried out quite quickly by Yayasan LaSallian Kuching. I wish to acknowledge and thank those who worked on these projects.”

Many of Brother Albinus’ students wanted something more significant and permanent to remember him by in Sibu and the idea of renaming a stretch of road in front of the school was mooted about five years ago.

“On behalf of the School Board and Sacred Old Students Association, I wish to offer our most sincere and humble appreciation to YAB Chief Minister of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his support and Sarawak government for approving the renaming of a stretch of Jalan Oya to Jalan Brother Albinus.

“I wish to also thank all involved in helping the application along,” Robert added.

Meanwhile, guest-of-honour Bishop Hii delivered a speech before launching the start of a year-long celebration of the school’s 120th anniversary.

Vice chairman of the school’s board Lau Swee Nguong was also present at the launch.