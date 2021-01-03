Year-long celebration for school’s 120th anniversary

SIBU: Sacred Heart School has reached a milestone that very few institutions in Sarawak manage to and is still be able to hold her head high and proud, says Senator Robert Lau.

He was speaking at the launch of the school’s 120th anniversary celebrations here on Friday.

“The second part of today’s (Friday) programme is to mark the schools 120th year since its founding in 1902.

“This morning (Friday) activity is the first of a year-long celebration culminating, hopefully, in a grand dinner cum reunion dinner for Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa) towards the end of the year,” he said.

Robert recalled that the school started in a very humble timber hut by the Mill Hill Fathers beside Rajang River, at the present Rajang Esplanade, in 1902.

In 1954, the LaSalle Brothers took over the management of the School. In 1966, the School was relocated to the present site.

“The school underwent a major renovation and extension in the early 2000s coinciding with the School centenary celebration. That was our last major celebration,” Robert further revealed.

It has grown to become one of the top schools in the country, producing countless worthy citizens for the country and all over the world, he added.

“We ask why is this possible? In a small town like Sibu 120 years ago? Able to transform so many young lives? It is because of what the School stand for – prayer and labour, that is our motto to cherish. This motto guided all those before us, all those principals, teachers, students, staff and donors who committed themselves to this cause.

“When the students of Sacred Heart stood up and sang the School song, they sang with the spirit of what the school stand for. We now sing with the spirit in honour of all those who came before us.

“Today, we stand here looking forward hoping to set the example for the generation of students, teachers and principals that are to come. That they too shall one day will do likewise, to live and honour that spirit of the School. That we are worthy to be called students of Sacred Heart,” the senator said.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart School (SHS) board of management chairman Right Reverend Bishop Joseph Hii, who was the guest-of-honour, delivered a speech before launching the year-long celebration.

Earlier on Friday morning, he led a Walk in honour of Brother Albinus and was joined by about 120 former students.

Among those present at the launching ceremony were vice chairman of the school’s board Lau Swee Nguong, treasurer Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, who is also chairman of school redevelopment committee, school board secretary Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng, Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa) president Yong King Sung, school principal David Teo and Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) chairman Dr Lau Ngi Chuong.