Auto sector’s TIV to be stronger in 2Q21

KUCHING: The automotive sector’s total industry volume (TIV) are expected to be stronger in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) as analysts believe that the worst could be over with the gradual lifting of lockdowns, reopening of borders, and travel restrictions.

In a recent report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) explained “We anticipate TIV sales volume in 2Q21 to be stronger with an average of 45,000 to 50,000 units per month.

“We believe that the worst is over, and that there will be gradual lifting of lockdowns, reopening of borders and travel restrictions which will improve businesses’ cash flows and reduce the disruptions to supply chains.

“This will spur the domestic economic recovery.”

It noted that its in-house economics team is projecti a GDP growth of 6.5 to seven per cent, and a 0.6 per cent decrease in unemployment rate to 4.4 per cent in 2021.

“These are expected to be positive on consumer sentiment, encouraging more spending and purchases on big-ticket items, such as passenger vehicles,” it added.

It further pointed out that the auto sector could still be led by both national automakers as both Proton and Perodua’s fleet of vehicles are priced attractively with superior value propositions compared to the mid-tier non-national brands such as Toyota, Nissan and Honda.

“Both the Proton X70 and X50 SUVs are not only more attractively priced compared to its peers, they also provide more interior technological features for a superior driving experience. For the record, the X50 is the first car in the domestic market with a Level 2 automation,” it said.

Meanwhile, AmInvestment highlighted that as the auto sector is very competitive, it expected more sector-wide collaboration/consolidation as this would boost sales volume and reduce costs – which will contribute positively to the companies’ earnings base.

It noted that the potential changes in distributional rights of non-national marques (Peugeot and Kia) are expected to take place.

“Naza Group has confirmed its decision to relinquish its distribution rights for the Kia marque. This was after the award of the sole distribution rights of Peugeot vehicles to Bermaz Auto (BAuto) on December 1, 2020. Also, our ground checks indicated that BAuto is likely to be front runner for KIA distribution rights rather than DRB-Hicom (which has also expressed interest).

“We understand that BAuto began negotiations to get both the Kia assembly and distribution rights two years ago. As an automotive group, BAuto is seen as actively exploring opportunities to expand its sales volume both organically and through new marques,” the research team explained.

Aside from that, it noted that the low financing rates could continue to be supportive of purchase of vehicles.

“Our in-house economics team is projecting the OPR to be maintained at 1.75 per cent for 2021. The low interest rates will remain conducive for consumers to purchase new vehicles,” it added.

The stronger ringgit against the US dollar is also expected to be positive for auto players’ profit margins.

“The further strengthening of the ringgit against US dollar will generally be positive for auto players in our coverage. For the record, the US dollar has weakened by eight per cent from a peak of RM4.43 in March to a current low of RM4.07.

“Key companies that are likely to show positive surprises in profits benefitting from a stronger ringgit include Tan Chong Motor and UMW Holdings. A substantial portion of their COGS, circa 60 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, are denominated in US dollar. Ceteris paribus, this will lower their operating costs, consequently expanding their profit margins,” it explained.

All in, AmInvestment retained its ‘overweight’ rating on the auto sector with a higher TIV projection of 560,000 units (up 12 per cent year-on-year growth) for 2021.

“This is premised on the economic recovery post-pandemic with a projected GDP growth of 6.5 to seven per cent in 2021.

“Consumer spending is expected to pick up in 2021 with improved sentiments after the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. Hence, we expect consumer spending to improve on big-ticket items, such as passenger vehicles.

“The Penjana SST exemption, which entailed a 100 and 50 per cent sales tax (SST) exemption on locally assembled (CKD) and fully imported (CBU) car models respectively, is unlikely to be extended beyond December 31, 2020,” it added.