Cancelled HSR a sign of weak outlook

KUCHING: Analysts are downcast following the announcement that the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) will be cancelled resulting from inability to reach a mutual agreement on its terms.

As such, Malaysia will be paying a speculated compensation cost of RM300 million, in addition to the SG$15 million incurred for postponement previously.

In the lead up to the announcement, various sources raised the possibility of Malaysia solely undertaking the HSR, with a terminus in Johor Bahru.

“We believe realignment and downgraded specifications may have faced opposition from Singapore given its impact on HSR’s value proposition,” commented the team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) yesterday.

“We opine that it’s substitutability with air travel was the key consideration for the Singapore side and realignments, coupled with lower specifications, would have deteriorated this key value proposition.”

Separately, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) reiterated its view that the earnings outlook for construction players remained weak.

“Firstly, the condition of the construction market does not foster pricing power as job-hungry contractors undercut each other for limited new contracts in the market,” it said in separate notes.

“Secondly, they are subject to higher operating cost and lower efficiency due to restrictions on working hours and worker density on the site, and the additional expenses incurred in upgrading the dormitory for foreign workers in compliance with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990, also known as Act 446.

“They are also exposed to higher operating risk due to the potential stop-work order or enhanced movement control order or EMCO on the dormitory in the event of Covid-19 infections, shortage of foreign workers as borders remain largely closed and the policy to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign workers.”

While other foreign worker-dependent industries, particularly glove manufacturing and plantation, are not spared these challenges, AmInvestment Bank said they are in a much more manageable position given the steep rise in the selling prices of their products.

In comparison, construction contracts are awarded largely on a lump-sum fixed-price basis.

“We maintain our view that the government will have very limited room for fiscal manoeuvre in 2021 given the elevated national debt, even before the pandemic,” it continued.

“The government’s fiscal position has been weighed down further by the economic impact of the pandemic (including reduced petroleum revenues), as well as the massive relief spending to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

“All these have culminated in Fitch Ratings’ December 2020 downgrade of Malaysia’s long term foreign-currency issuer default rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-‘ (on the heels of S&P Global Ratings’ June 2020 downgrade of Malaysia’s outlook to negative from stable).

“Under these circumstances, we believe the government is unlikely to roll out new public infrastructure projects in a major way over the short term.

“We foresee the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan, scheduled in March 2021, to turn out to be a non-event.”

On a more optimistic take, HLIB Research said the cancellation does not necessarily spell the end for the HSR.

“Talks of modified HSR ending in JB are gaining credence as our ground checks indicate,” it opined. “Overall, a unilateral undertaking could enable easier implementation of proposed cost cutting measures without need for bilateral consensus.

“We do not rule out the possibility of Singapore constructing a final high speed link from Johor Bahru at a much later stage, given the potential economic benefits.

“Nevertheless, implementation of a revised version we reckon will be carried out on a long term basis given the nascent stage of the project.”