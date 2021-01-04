Covid-19: Sarawak records 8 new cases, including 4 in Stutong Cluster

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded eight new Covid-19 cases, including four connected to the Stutong Cluster here, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 update today that of the total cases, five were local infections including the new Stutong Cluster cases and the remaining three were imported cases.

The new cases today bring Sarawak’s cumulative cases to 1,148. Deaths remain at 19.

On the Stutong cluster which was announced yesterday, SDMC reported that cases 1,144, 1,145, 1,146 and 1,147 involved individuals who were screened as they were in close contact with other cases from the cluster.

All of them underwent rT-PCR test on Jan 2 and were found positive on Jan 3.

“Case 1,144 was in close contact with a colleague of Case 1,118; Case 1,145 and 1,147 were in close contact with Case 1,119; while Case 1,146 was in close contact with Case 1,120,” said the statement.

With the addition of the four cases, the number of Stutong Cluster cases had risen to nine where a total of 98 individuals were screened with 26 testing negative and 63 awaiting results.

As for another local infection (case 1,148), it involves a local male who underwent Covid-19 swab test at a private hospital in Kuching on Jan 3. The case was screened to be admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Case 1,148 did not have contact with any Covid-19 cases and did not have any history of traveling abroad or at high-risk areas within the country.

For imported case 1,141, it involves a local female who returned to Sarawak from Kuala Lumpur on Jan 1.

She, alongside her family, went to Kuala Lumpur on Dec 21 last year to send off her sibling who is reporting for work there.

Case 1,141 underwent Covid-19 swab test and was ordered to undergo 10-day compulsory quarantine at a quarantine centre before being allowed to undergo home quarantine for the remaining period.

“The rT-PCR test conducted on Jan 2 had found her positive the next day. The test results for her family members had found them negative for the first test,” SDMC said.

As for imported case 1,143, it involves a local male who returned to the state from Selangor on Dec 25 last year. The first swab test had first found him negative but was later found positive after the second test was conducted on Jan 1.

Another imported case (case 1,142) on the other hand involves a local child who, alongside the case’s family, arrived in Kuching from Congo on Dec 25 last year.

Initial test had found the case negative, but the second test done on Jan 1 found the case positive. The case is the child of Case 1,109.

All eight cases were admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

No additional cases were detected in Mador Cluster.

The total recoveries and discharged cases in the state remained at 1,071, or 93.29 percent of the total Covid-19 cases in the state.

Currently there are 56 isolated cases receiving treatment in hospitals, where 24 are treated in SGH, Hospital Sibu (13), Miri Hospital (10), Bintulu Hospital (8), and one in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

There were also eight new Persons-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases reported today.