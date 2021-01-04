DBNA must always be apolitical – Manyin

KUCHING: Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) must remain as an apolitical organisation, said its chief advisor Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

He pointed out this was important in order to enable members of the Bidayuh community to work together in the spirit of ‘1 Bidayuh’ without any political pressure and influence.

As such, he advised those coming to DBNA meetings or official functions to “leave their ‘tambok’ (bag) of political ideologies behind” and focus on common goals and objectives that benefit the community.

“I think this is the only association which is actively trying to preserve the culture, customs and languages of the community. Let us all work together to make sure we uplift our own community,” he said at the Christmas and New Year gathering jointly organised by DBNA Kuching Urban and DBNA Women branches on Saturday.

Manyin also called on successful Bidayuhs to also play their part and give back to the community either through voluntary and charitable work or sharing their success stories to inspire others to emulate them.

He advised them not to disassociate themselves from the community which they hail from, but work with the community to help lift up the others.

“Do contribute back towards your community, and be a good model whom others can look up to,” added Manyin, who is the most senior ranked Bidayuh member of the state cabinet as Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research.

Meanwhile, DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the association recorded many achievements in 2020 despite it being a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said these included the DBNA Community Hostel project costing RM16 million which is funded by a government grant as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also said the association would continue with land documentation initiative and assist with the preservation and gazettement of the ‘Bung’ (mountains) associated with the Bidayuh community.

Ik Pahon, who is also Deputy State Secretary, also advised the Bidayuh community to continue to adopt, adapt and adjust to the new norms in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, an appreciation ceremony also took place concurrently at the dinner to appreciate the contributions of outgoing DBNA supreme council members.

They are former treasurer general Asem Linkin, former vice-president Jimas Jihel, and former supreme council member Mollina Luhum.

Souvenirs were also presented to former executive secretary of the association Jane Dripin, its former accounts clerk Elizabeth Nohek, and past chairman of DBNA Kuching Urban, Boniface Anat.