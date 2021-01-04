Four including directors of frozen meat import companies remanded four days

JOHOR BAHRU (Jan 4): Four individuals including two directors of frozen meat import companies were remanded for four days from today by the Magistrate’s Court here on suspicion of being involved in corrupt activities on the issue of smuggling frozen meat, early last month.

The remand order was issued by Assistant Registrar Nur Izzaty Muhammad to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe further into the case under Section 17b of the MACC Act 2009.

Three of the suspects – two men and a woman – were the director, managing director and a clerk of one of the companies and were represented by lawyer Wan Muhd Ariff Ameer Wan Normazlan, while the other one was a director of the other company and represented by lawyer Yap Che Kai.

All of them, aged between 39 and 50, were detained at the Johor MACC Office last night to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the MACC in a statement said they had identified the frozen meat importers believed involved in the corrupt activities.

They said this was made possible with the cooperation from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), the Department of Veterinary Services, the Department of Malaysian Quarantine Inspection Services (MAQIS) and the Customs Department. – Bernama