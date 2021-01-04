Hong Seng to acquire stakes in Neogenix and eMedAsia

SELANGOR: Hong Seng Consolidated Bhd’s (Hong Seng) wholly-owned subsidiary HS Bio Supplies Sdn Bhd (HS Bio) announced that it entered into Share Sale Agreements (SSA) to acquire Neogenix Laboratoire Sdn Bhd (Neogenix) and eMedAsia Sdn Bhd (eMedAsia) in a bid to further expand its healthcare business.

In a statement, it said, the group signed two agreements – one with Neoh Cheu An to undertake the proposed acquisition of 120,000 ordinary shares or 60 per cent equity interest in Neogenix for a total cash consideration of RM6.5 million, and the other with Open Dynamics Sdn Bhd to undertake the proposed acquisition of 4,000 ordinary shares or 32 per cent equity interest in eMedAsia for a total shares consideration of RM3 million.

Neogenix is a medical diagnostic and research laboratory providing more than 76 tests ranging from infectious diseases, oncology, precision medicine, generic tests and etc.

The company is one of the earliest private laboratories which has obtained the Malaysia Ministry of Health’s approval in providing the Covid-19 molecular testing and real-time RT-PCR to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to diagnose the active Covid-19.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hong Seng executive chairman Datuk Teoh Hai Hin said: “We view the proposed acquisition positively as this will help to widen the Group’s capabilities to complement its healthcare business by acquiring the readily available business of Neogenix. This will improve the Group’s financial position while reducing dependency on the Group’s existing businesses.”

Meanwhile, eMedAsia currently runs a medical digital platform with the domain name of www.emedasia.com which provides online clinic appointments, as well as an e-commerce marketplace for clinics to purchase pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare supplies.

The platform is also for suppliers/pharmaceutical companies to place their Medical and Healthcare Products for clinics to search and buy together with the e-payment gateway system. Currently, there are almost 2,000 member clinics in Malaysia have registered with eMedAsia’s medical digital platform.

The proposed acquisition will allow HS Bio to increase its equity interest in eMedAsia from 20 per cent to 52 per cent, which will provide an opportunity for HS Bio to gain control over eMedAsia’s management and operations and enable the group to reap the benefits of additional future revenue and profits to be derived from eMedAsia’s existing business on its medical digital platform and its telehealth and telemedicine business which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of year 2021.

Teoh added: “The proposed acquisition of eMedAsia will also create a synergy with Neogenix as the latter will be able to provide its services to eMedAsia’s member clinics and ultimately expand its customers base nationwide.”

As such, he said the group would be able to provide a comprehensive range of medical and healthcare products and services that encompasses supplies of medical and healthcare related products and services, test labs set-ups, mobile testing and diagnostics services in addition to the supply chain management services for the healthcare industry.

“In view of the positive outlook of the healthcare industry, the group is optimistic that the proposed acquisitions will drive the long-term growth potential of the group’s healthcare business. This is also in line with the group’s business plan to grow HS Bio as an end-to-end healthcare supply chain player in the industry,” he said.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, both of the proposed acquisition are expected to be completed by first quarter of year 2021.