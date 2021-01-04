LHDN uploads return form filing programme on official portal

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) uploaded the Return Form (RF) Filing Programme for the Year 2021 on its official portal www.hasil.gov.my today.

LHDN in a statement said the RF was uploaded to serve as a reference for taxpayers to submit their return forms this year and that the document can be accessed and downloaded at the website.

Any queries can be forwarded to LHDN via Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (for overseas callers); HASiL Live Chat while the Feedback Form at LHDN’s official portal can be accessed through hyperlink https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/en-US/. – Bernama