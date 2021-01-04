MARC seeks to expand CSR initiatives

KUCHING: As part of MARC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for the year 2020, MARC presented a cheque amounting to RM60,000 to the National Cancer Council Malaysia (Makna) on December 28, 2020.

The donation is aimed at supporting the non-governmental organisation (NGO) in its day-to-day operations.

Makna, a Merdeka Award 2020 recipient, was formed in 1994 to provide curative, preventive, research and support services to cancer patients in Malaysia.

Services offered by the NGO include providing financial assistance to patients suffering from cancer, mobile mammography, conducting events to increase awareness on the disease as well as running a hotline providing cancer support services.

MARC and Makna had the opportunity to discuss potential collaborations with the overarching theme of helping the needy.

Several possible tie-ups involving both Makna and MARC’s existing CSR initiatives were discussed. MARC looks forward to more meaningful collaborations with Makna in the future.