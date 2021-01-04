MetMalaysia: Isolated thunderstorms, showers over most parts of S’wak expected to persist until mid-March

KUCHING: Isolated thunderstorms with showers have been forecasted over most parts of Sarawak in the upcoming weeks and are expected to last until mid-March, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

A MetMalaysia spokesperson said that this was expected to occur during the late evening and persist until night over the state’s interior while rain was also expected over Sarawak’s western coastal areas in the morning due to the ‘Borneo Vortex’.

“We are still in the midst of the Northeast Monsoon season, which is expected to continue until the middle of March 2021. Therefore, Sarawak region is expected to experience continuous rain in January and February this year,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

The ‘Borneo Vortex’ is a meteorological term describing the convergence of air mass with high moisture content that occurs over Borneo and is normally associated with heavy rain.

The spokesperson pointed out that heavy floods would happen if continuous raining and king tides occur at the same time. As such, she advised residents living in flood-prone areas to remain alert on the current weather conditions.

When asked to clarify on the exact areas or districts where these thunderstorms will occur, MetMalaysia Sarawak director Ambun Dindang said due to the dynamic nature of the thunderstorms formation, it was difficult to forecast their exact locations.

He added that the weather conditions are being monitored continuously and heavy rainfall warning of affected areas or districts would be issued accordingly when the criteria are met.

“Our office is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there are officers working all the time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is on high alert for possible floods in the state caused by the northeast monsoon wind.

In terms of preparedness and response, its director Khirudin Drahman said Bomba currently has 1,194 full-time officers and personnel ready to be deployed to assist any party in conducting surveillance and rescue operations, as well as providing information and deliver food aid to flood victims.

“Bomba has 230 assistant firefighters, Bomba voluntary teams (2,259 personnel), Bomba Community (7,453 personnel), Community Emergency Response Team (10,107 personnel) and Summer Camp (820 personnel) – all ready to be deployed at any time.

“Our current assets in Kuching, Sibu and Miri Fire Stations consist of lorries (16 units), 4×4 utilities (67 units), rescue boats (45 units), helicopter (one unit)

“Our air units is also mobilised to conduct surveillance and deliver food aid to areas which have been cut off by supplies,” he said when contacted today.

Khirudin advised residents living in low-level and flood-prone areas to remain alert on the water levels. They are also advised to refrain from conducting recreational activities at waterfalls and rivers to avoid water column (kepala air) incidents.

He added that it was not advisable for children to play in flooded areas, drains, mines, water lines and rivers.