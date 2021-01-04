Miri Hospital drive-through pharmacy begins operating today

MIRI (Jan 4): Sarawak’s fourth drive-through pharmacy, located within the compound of Miri Hospital, commenced its first day of operations today.

Sarawak deputy director of Health (Pharmacy) Abu Hassan Alshaari Abdul Jabar said that the drive-through pharmacy was an effort to reduce the waiting time and traffic congestion in the hospital.

“The drive-through pharmacy service was introduced by the Pharmaceutical Services Division of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) to resolve the problems encountered by patients during their medicine collection visits such as inadequate parking space, traffic congestion and long waiting time,” he said at the launching ceremony for the first day of operations of the drive-through pharmacy.

He pointed out that the service would provide a convenient alternative to the standard method of collecting one’s follow up or subsequent medicine at the pharmacy.

Abu Hassan said that patients’ medicine would be prepared before the appointment date, thus there would be no waiting required for patients when they came to collect their medicine.

“Patients will need to register for the service before subsequent medicine collection. The opening hours are from 8.30am until 4.30pm every day except weekends and public holidays,” he said.

The introduction of the service, he said, was also as one of the measures to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

Sarawak’s first three drive-through pharmacies are at Sarawak General Hospital (started on April 22, 2020) located in Kozi Square Mall, Sibu Hospital (started on Dec 2, 2019) and at Kota Samarahan Health Clinic (started on June 3, 2020).