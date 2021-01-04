Penang police probe café owner for having Communism-themed wallpaper

GEORGE TOWN: A café operator here is being investigated for decorating two of his outlets with Communism-themed wallpaper.

Visuals of the wallpaper bearing drawings of the late Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, and also depicting elements of Communism, had gone viral since Saturday.

According to CID Penang chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais, the outlets – located in Juru on the mainland and Pulau Tikus on the island – are owned by a 40-year-old man.

“Police have recorded statements from several individuals, including workers of both outlets to facilitate investigations, but not the owner as he is currently undergoing a two-week

Covid-19 quarantine,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Based on investigations, it is known that the Pulau Tikus outlet has been operating since 2016, while the one in Juru since 2019.

“But the wallpaper was only put up recently,” said Rahimi.

Police took down the wallpaper on Saturday, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 47 of the Societies Act 1966 for publishing propaganda of an unlawful society, and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code. — Bernama