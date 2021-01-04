PKR women chief says bridge not repaired as requested

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibuti Women chief Zulhaidah Suboh is urging authorities tasked with constructing basic amenities or public facilities to produce works of quality.

At the same time, she slammed those who did not do their best when given the trust to complete public projects, especially in rural areas such as villages.

Zulhaidah told The Borneo Post this yesterday when expressing her dissatisfaction with a certain agency for only building a guard railing over a dilapidated bridge in Kejapil, Bekenu instead of repairing or replacing it.

“I’ve received complaints about the dilapidated bridge from the villagers and on August 31 last year I visited the village to look at the bridge.

“I agreed that the dilapidated bridge needed to be repaired or upgraded for the safety of the villagers and to avoid unwanted incidents from happening in the future.

“On December 26 (2020), I was informed by the villagers that guard railings had been installed at one side of the bridge but the dilapidated bridge itself was not repaired or upgraded.

“Therefore, the bridge is still dangerous and the villagers are worried as the wooden bridge is rotting with nails in some parts loose and it could collapse anytime,” Zulhaidah pointed out.

In view of that, she urged the authority concerned to pay attention to the safety of the villagers.

“This involves people’s life if the problem is not addressed accordingly. The safety of the villagers should be the priority of the authority concerned,” she pointed out.

According to Zulhaidah further, villagers there had also expressed their dissatisfaction on how the authority addressed the dilapidated bridge which they use daily to commute from their village to their workplace, their orchards or even to go down to Bekenu town or Miri city.