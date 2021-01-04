Press Metal the best performer for non-glove index stock last year

KUCHING: Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd (Press Metal) had an impressive run last year, being the best performer for a non-glove index stock.

This was attributed to the commodities rally on economies reopening-led pent-up demand.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), the share price of Press Metal rallied 63 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20) to close at RM8.39 last Thursday, off its all-time-high of RM8.53 (intraday), largely driven by a 12 per cent jump in London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price over the same period.

“This was largely driven by the commodities rally on the back of pent-up demand anticipation led by economies reopening,” Keannga Research said.

“The stock was not spared from the meltdown in mid-March 2020 where share price plunged 48 per cent from the beginning of the year to RM2.74 but it had since rebounded strongly by 205 per cent from the low.

“In 2020, the stock had risen 80 per cent, the best non-glove performer for an index-stock.”

Kenanga Research recalled that LME aluminium price closed off its recent high of US$2,059 per metric tonne (MT) at US$1,973 per MT last Thursday to end the year of 2020.

The research arm noted that the solid price movement was also in line with other commodities rally of late on the back of upbeat sentiment driven by economies reopening-led demand.

“Meanwhile, supply of aluminium is not expected to match robust demand especially in China where the authority there had directed old environment-unfriendly plants to shut down which worsened the supply-demand dynamic.

“As such, this could be the early stage of price up-cycle and furthermore the current price is only circa four per cent above at its 10-year mean of US$1,897 per MT.”

Kenanga Research gathered that Press Metal’s Phase 3 expansion at Samalaju smelting plant had its first pot commissioning last week, which will bring up total installed capacity to 1.08 million.

The research arm assumed this new plant to achieve 70 per cent utilisation in financial year 2021 (FY21) before hitting an optimal level of 98 per cent in FY22.

“With this expansion, its borrowing is expected to peak by FY20 at net debts of RM3.89 billion before gradually declining to RM3.36 billion and RM2.46 billion over the next two years due to its strong cash flows generating ability with operating cash flows to quickly overcome capital outlay as soon as the new capacity is commissioned.”

Kenanga Research highlighted that although alumina prices have risen in tandem with rising aluminium prices in 4Q20, the raw material prices did not increase as much, at only eight per cent as compared to aluminium prices of 12 per cent.

“As such, the cost of alumina only made up 15.4 per cent to aluminium prices as opposed to 16 per cent in 3Q20. This implies that upcoming Press Metal’s 4QFY20 is likely to be stronger with improved margins.

“Going forth, with rising average selling price (ASP), lower cost structure coupled with the 42 per cent new capacity, FY21 will likely be a record-breaking year.”

Overall, Kenanga Research kept its FY20-FY21 estimates unchanged based on aluminium price assumption of US$1,730-US$1,950 per MT and alumina-aluminium ratio of 16.8 per cent-16.5 per cent.