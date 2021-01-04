Rise in price of standard chicken yet to take effect in Sibu

SIBU: The RM0.50-increase in the price of standard chicken, which took effect on Jan 2, appears to have not imposed much impact here.

A survey in local supermarkets and grocery shops found that the price of standard chicken had remained below RM9 per kilogramme.

Supermarket employee Norsiah Dor, 42, said she had not been informed of any price increase by her employer and that the price of standard chicken being sold at her workplace remained unchanged at RM8.70 per kilogramme.

“The last time the price of chicken went up was a month or two ago. It (price increase) was not too obvious.

“The price of chicken that we sell here is also based on the price given by our supplier.

“If there’s an increase, only then would the price of our chicken increase,” she told Utusan Borneo when met yesterday.

Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association had announced an increase in the price of standard chicken from RM8.50 to RM9 per kilogramme, effective Jan 2.

It attributed the price hike to its members facing rising cost of rearing chickens due to the shortage in the global supply of corn.

It stated that the cost of chicken feed had increased from RM109 per 50kg-pack early last year to RM119 currently, forcing the association to review the price of standard chicken upwards.

Meanwhile, food seller Taibee Hamdan viewed any increase in the price of chicken as ‘normal’ and did not foresee it having any adverse effect on his business.

The 52-year-old, who sells various types of food such as fried chicken, chicken curry and chicken rendang from his kiosk at Jalan Kampung Nangka here, said he would be maintaining his current prices as he viewed the 50-sen increase as ‘not burdensome’.

“I just hope that the authorities would continue to monitor this increase, so that it would not become too much of a burden (to the traders and consumers),” said Taibee.