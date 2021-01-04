Triso ferry point tragedy: Shortage of RM30,000 has been overcome thanks to public’s generosity – victims’ family

SIBU (Jan 4): The brother of the late Lorna Ting, Ting Hing Ping has expressed his gratitude to the public for their generous donation to enable funeral arrangements for his sister and nephews who perished after a four-wheel drive that they were travelling in with six other family members plunged into Batang Lupar River last Friday.

He said the shortage of about RM30,000 had been overcome thanks to the public’s generosity. The overall funeral expenses required a bit over RM60,000.

“We are now feeling at ease as at last my sister and her two children are able to be interred under a family roof at the Nirvana Memorial Park in Sibu tomorrow morning,” he said when contacted this afternoon.

Yesterday Hing Ping had appealed for public donation as they were facing a shortage of about RM30,000 to cover the overall funeral expenses.

Today, donations had been pouring in from the public, including from Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Sibu branch as well as Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka and Bawang Assan branches.

Lorna, 33, and her two sons Wallace Phang, seven and Alvin Phang, 12, died after a four-wheel drive vehicle that they were travelling in with six other family members plunged into the Batang Lupar River on Friday.

Also perished in the tragedy were Lorna’s elder sister Siti Aisah Abdullah, 36, and her five children, Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamzah, seven, Muhd Mustaqin, five, Khairunnisa, 14, Nor Shuhada, 16, and four month-old Mohd Ahmad.

They were on their way to Kuching to send Siti Aishad’s daughter to a madrasah school.