36 million trees to be planted in Sabah in five years

KOTA KINABALU: The state government is targeting to plant 36 million trees, in line with the state-level Plant 100 Million Trees Campaign, to run for five years till 2025.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government was supportive of any positive effort to ensure preservation and conservation of forests.

The campaign, which begins this year, involves five categories, namely forest farming, forest restoration, rubber plantation development and fruit tree cultivation.

“Forest greenery not only brings health benefits but also aids in economic development. This is in line with Sabah offering eco-tourism destinations. An abundance of natural resources also helps to develop the wood industry such as furniture and plywood production.

“Economic growth based on tourism and wood industries will surely increase the government’s ability to provide infrastructure such as roads, housing, water and electricity, as well as job opportunities,” said Hajiji.

He said this at the launch of the state-level Program Penghijauan Malaysia Kempen Penanaman 100 juta Pokok today.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong and Chief Forest Conservator Frederick Kugan.

The theme of the campaign is ‘Our Trees Our Life.’

Hajiji said the tree-planting campaign had begun in Sabah since 2010, involving areas with timber deficit due to logging that also damaged forests in the state.

“This tree-planting initiative will surely assist the government in sustainable forest management in the state. As Chief Minister, I hope this campaign will encourage the rakyat to plant trees as well, in their own spaces. The people at large need to work together to make the campaign a success,” he said.

Earlier, Frederick said the tree-planting effort would be implemented by the Sabah Forestry Department to ensure continuity of natural resources for the wood industry in the long run.

He said the effort was also aimed at protecting and conserving biological diversity of flora and fauna in the rainforest, which serve as catalysts for rapid development in the tourism industry.