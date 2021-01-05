Ahmad Maslan confirms BN sec-gen appointment

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today confirmed that he has replaced Tan Sri Annuar Musa as Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general.

Ahmad, who is also Umno secretary-general, said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, does not mean that Annuar has been sacked, but merely replaced.

“He (Annuar) was not sacked but replaced. By convention, the Umno secretary-general is also the BN-secretary-general and I think this was among the reasons why (for the change). I have also been tasked with the post of Muafakat Nasional secretary-general.

“I want to stress that it is just a replacement. The president had earlier mentioned the same, and the words he used were ‘I am replacing him (Annuar),” Ahmad told reporters after UMNO president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s special meeting with party division leaders at the World Trade Centre today.

Ahmad, however, declined comment when asked if he was reassigned due to claims that Annuar no longer respected the party president and seemed to be leaning towards Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Ahmad reiterated Umno’s stand not to work with DAP, and instead will continue to strengthen cooperation with PAS in Muafakat Nasional, as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Asked on the possibility of Umno cooperating with other parties, including Amanah and PKR, he said the matter has yet to be discussed.

Commenting on the message delivered by Ahmad Zahid during the meeting, Ahmad said the Umno president, among others, reminded party members to be prepared for the 15th general election.

Ahmad said Umno will also be holding two meetings tomorrow, involving its political bureau in the evening, followed by the Supreme Council at night.

Asked on news being viralled that Ahmad Zahid is said to have called for Umno MPs to quit the government before February, Ahmad said the matter was not raised in today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Annuar has yet to respond to Bernama’s attempts for a reaction.

The Federal Territories Minister, however, had posted a statement on Twitter, saying “many have asked me for comments, I have no comment at the moment… time for calm.” – Bernama