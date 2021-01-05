Cause of accident to be made known once police probe done — Julaihi

KUCHING: The cause of the Triso ferry tragedy will be made known once the state police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has concluded its investigation, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said at the moment, his ministry only has preliminary reports from the police and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to refer to for the implementation and enforcement of standard operating

procedures (SOP) at all 12 ferry services statewide with immediate effect.

“Preliminary report from the police suggested that the incident was a self-(caused) accident.

“According to the police report, the vehicle they were travelling in went out of control and failed to stop before plunging into the river,” he told reporters after

chairing a meeting to discuss the SOP enforcement and safety measures of ferry services at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur, here yesterday afternoon.

“On behalf of the state government, we are very sorry and regret that the incident happened,” he added.

Present with Julaihi were Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak director Datu Ir Zuraimi Sabki and members of the Sarawak Rivers Board.

On that note, the assistant minister said a special fund collection has been set up between his ministry, JKR and other related agencies for their members to chip in and contribute to the family members of the Triso ferry victims.

He said the collection will carried out among his ministry and other related agencies over the next several days.

Last Friday’s tragedy claimed the lives of Lorna Ting, 33, and her sister Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, as well as Ting’s sons Alvin and Wallace Phang, aged 12 and seven, and Siti Aishah’s five children Nor Shuhada (16), Khairunnisa (14), Mohd Aiman (7), Muhd Mustaqim (5) and four-month-old Mohd Ahmad.

They were on their way to Kuching to send Siti Aishah’s two daughters to a ‘madrasah’ school when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in went off the ferry ramp and plunged into the Batang Lupar river.