CM MEETS PM

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor (left) called on Prime Minister Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at his office in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. This was their first face-to-face meeting since the Sabah state election last year.

At the more than hour-long meeting, Hajiji highlighted Sabah’s needs and priorities for the Twelfth Malaysia Plan and raised issues related to the fulfilment of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Chief Minister also updated the Prime Minister on the status of the RM50 million Federal allocation for Sabah to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.