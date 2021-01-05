CM: New road project in pipeline to ease traffic congestion in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Jan 5): The state government has a new road project in the pipeline to ease traffic jam problem in Batu Kawa, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the proposed new road project would be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said the new road would connect Batu Kawa to Matang and even to Santubong area as well Samarahan.

“I know Batu Kawa is already facing quite a serious traffic jam problem now.

“Because of that we will build a new road from Batu Kawa to Matang and then to the roundabout near the Sarawak Foundation.

“From that roundabout, we have another road project from there to somewhere in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) and then to the bridge going to Samarahan,” he said.

Abang Johari said with the completion of the proposed new road, road users can use at least three outlets to come out from Batu Kawa.

He said once the new road is built, new areas would be opened up and developed into new affordable housing estates.

He said he was looking into a call by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to build more affordable houses for the M40 group.

“Dr Sim had asked for more affordable houses to be built in Batu Kawa for the M40 group.

“But I think Batu Kawa is already quite congested and only after this road is built then we can build housing estates within an affordable price.

“We have a formula for this, for us to help people, so they can apply for affordable housings. I will reveal the formula later,” he said.