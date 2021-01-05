Covid-19: Sarawak records 13 new cases involving 3 local transmissions, 10 import cases

KUCHING (Jan 5): Sarawak recorded 13 new positive Covid-19 cases today consisting of three locally transmitted cases and ten imported cases, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said that the local infection cases were recorded in Kuching (2) and Miri (1) while the imported cases were recorded in Kuching (3), Miri (4), Bintulu (2), and Pusa (1).

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,161 cases,” he told a press conference here today.

He said for the two locally transmitted cases in Kuching, Case 1,153 involved a Sarawakian man who was detected through contact tracing activities and was likely to have close contact with previously reported cases involving the Stutong Cluster in Kuching district.

“The case was screened on Jan 3 and found positive the following day. He was an indirect social contact to Case 1,118.

“The asymptomatic patient has since been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment,” he said, adding that further investigation and contact tracing of other contacts are being carried out by the Kuching Division Health Office.

The other case (Case 1,158) in Kuching, he said, involved a Sarawakian woman who went for Covid-19 screening at a private hospital in the city on Jan 4 after suffering from headaches and sore throat since Dec 29, 2020.

“The patient was treated at a private clinic in Kuching on Dec 29 but her symptoms did not subside. On Jan 1, her condition worsened and she lost her sense of smell.

“She was tested for Covid-19 on Jan 4 and found to be positive on the same day,” he said, noting that this case has no prior contact with any positive Covid-19 cases nor did she travel abroad or to high risk infection areas in other states around the country.

This case is still under further investigation and contact tracing of all contacts are underway.

The third local infection case reported in Miri involved Case 1,149, a Sarawakian woman who was screened after having social contact with Case 1,116, said Uggah.

“The case, who is asymptomatic, was screened on Jan 3 and found to be positive on Jan 4. She has been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“This case is under further investigation and contact tracing of all contacts are being actively carried out by the Miri Division Health Office,” he said.

On the three imported cases in Kuching, he said Case 1,150 involved a Sarawakian man who had returned from Johor Bahru.

“Upon arrival at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Jan 2, he was instructed to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the quarantine centre and also took the RT-PCR test which found him to be Covid-19 positive,” he said.

For Case 1,151, he said it involved a Sarawakian boy who arrived at KIA with his family members on Jan 2 and was admitted to the quarantine centre to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

“Covid-19 screening was taken on Jan 2 and he was found to be positive on Jan 4,” he added.

He pointed out that Cases 1,150 and 1,151 are asymptomatic and have been admitted to SGH for further treatment.

“These cases are categorised as Import B cases as they were infected at a high-risk Covid-19 infection area,” he added.

The other case was Case 1,152, an Indonesian woman who went for Covid-19 screening before being accepted to work.

“She went for the screening on Jan 4 at a private hospital in Kuching and was tested positive by the RT-PCR test on the same day.

“The results of the investigation also found that the case did not have any record of entry data to Sarawak and she was also found to have dubious travel documents,” said Uggah, adding the asymptomatic patient has been admitted to SGH for further treatment.

He noted that until further investigation is completed including the actual confirmation of entry of this case into Sarawak, this case is categorised as Import A for now.

On Miri’s four imported cases, Uggah said Case 1,154 involved a Sarawakian man who had just returned after completing his official duties in Semporna, Sabah.

“He returned to Miri on Dec 25, 2020 and was admitted to a hotel quarantine centre for the 14-day mandatory quarantine order. Prior to his returned, he took the RTK Antigen test and was found to be negative for Covid-19.

“The case was also screened for the first time after entering Miri on Dec 27, 2020 where his RT-PCR test result also came back negative. However, the second screening on Jan 2 found him to be positive after the test results came back on Jan 4,” he said.

The asymptomatic patient, whose case is categorised as Import B, has been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

Cases 1,155, 1,156 and 1,157 cases involved three men from Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang who were screened as individuals who had just returned from Peninsular Malaysia, said Uggah.

“These cases, aged between 24 to 52 years old, had entered the state for business purposes via Miri Airport from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA-2) on Dec 31, 2020.

“Upon arrival at the airport, they were instructed to undergo a home-quarantine and to take the Covid-19 test. They had undergone their quarantine orders at a rented house in Taman Jelita.

“Covid-19 screening was conducted on Jan 2 and they tested positive on Jan 4. All of them are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” he said, adding that these cases have been categorised as Import B.

For the two imported cases in Bintulu, Uggah said Case 1,159 involved a Sarawakian woman who arrived at Bintulu Airport via KLIA-2 on Jan 3.

“She had undergone the Covid-19 screening and was asked to undergo quarantine for ten days at a hotel quarantine centre.

“Screening conducted on Jan 3 found her to be positive. She is asymptomatic and has been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

On Case 1,160, he said it involved a Sarawakian who had travelled to Selangor on Dec 31, 2020 and returned to Bintulu via KLIA on Jan 3.

“The case was instructed to quarantine at a hotel quarantine centre for 14 days and underwent COVID-19 screening on Jan 3 where the RT-PCR test result returned positive the next day.

“The case is asymptomatic and has been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Case 1,161 involved a boy from Johor who returned to Pusa, Betong with six other family members from Johor via Senai International Airport to Sibu Airport on Dec 26, 2020.

“Upon arrival at Sibu Airport, he underwent screening with his family members, and was given a quarantine bracelet and 14-day home quarantine order. The case and his family members were picked up by other family members from the airport to Pusa in a private vehicle.

“The screening test conducted on Dec 26, 2020 found that the case was negative on Dec 27, 2020. However, the second screening conducted on Jan 2 found him to be positive.

“The case, who is asymptomatic has been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment,” said Uggah, noting that contact tracing of this case is still underway.