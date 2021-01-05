Jaziri vows to do his best as newly-appointed PN Sarawak chief

KUCHING (Jan 5): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak chairman Jaziri Alkaf A. Suffian said he will do his best in his capacity as newly appointed Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak Chapter chief.

“Thank you to the PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PN leadership for their trust in us (State Chapter chiefs) to spearhead PN in our respective state.

“God willing, me and my team will do our best for Sarawak,” he said when contacted today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Prime Minister, today announced 14 PN State chapter chiefs.

During a special interview at Bicara Politik 2021 talk show via Bernama TV on Monday night, Jaziri said Bersatu will be assisting Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win the next state election more convincingly.

He said Bersatu Sarawak would provide immense support to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government as well as subscribes to the people-centric politics of Muhyiddin.

“An example of such politics is the initiative set up by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in efforts to develop cooperatives in elevating the people’s socio economic.

“His initiative to develop cooperatives at houses of worship in Sarawak is commendable as it not only could improve local socioeconomic but that of country as a whole.”

Jaziri, who is also a Senator, said Bersatu is focussing on achieving shared prosperity by reducing politikings which do not benefit the people much.

“The main focus is on welfare and well-being of the people.

“Bersatu is confident that the leadership and component parties of the State government will ensure people’s well-being be taken care of well,” he said adding, in the short run more focus would be needed in addressing flood-related problems and Covid-19 pandemic.

“People do not want to entertain political problem but rather want their well-being, secured. The approved Prihatin Budget 2021 only goes to show that the Prime Minister cares for the people,” he stressed.